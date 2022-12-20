Read full article on original website
Cadott Defeats Fall Creek on Enestvedt’s Put Back as Time Expires
Cadott downed Fall Creek 59-58, as Eva Enestvedt scored on a rebound and put back as time expired. Cadott scoring: Eiler 18, Goettl 11, Burish 2, Kowalczyk 2, Enestvedt 5, Hager 4, Ryan 11.
Marshfield Girls Basketball Tramples Wausau East
The Marshfield Tigers trampled Wausau East in WVC Girls Basketball, 82-32.. Marshfield scoring: Katzentberger 5, Foemmel 13, Kolbeck 2, Charron 3, Minsaas 22, Abney 3, Grancorvitz 14, Bousum 16, Wucherpfenning 4.
Edgar Boys Outlast Assumption
Edgar defeated Assumption in Marawood Conference South Basketball, 60-47. Brett Baumgartner led Edgar with 18 points. Leyton Schuett added 16 points for the Wildcats. Karter Butt and Baumgartner had 11 and 10 rebounds respectively for Edgar. Edgar scoring: Schuett 16, Weisenberger 2, Baumgartner 18, Butt 6, Davis 7, Streit 11.
D.C. Evergreens Boys Swimming Handles Wisconsin Rapids
D.C. Everest defeated Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in WVC Boys Swimming, 110-57.
Neillsville Girls Wallop Spencer
Neillsville blitzed Spencer 75-18 in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball. Paris Opelt led the Warriors with 24 points. Neillsville scoring: Rochester 13, Langreck 3, Subke 12, Trunkel 18, Opelt 23, Kuhn 4, Ormond 2. Spencer scoring: Meyer 9, Weber 2, Soback 1, Krause 4, Kohls 2.
Ayden Phillips Drops 41 points, Almond-Bancroft Drops Spencer
The Almond-Bancroft Boys dropped Spencer in nonconference boys basketball, 86-51. Ayden Phillips poured in 41 points to lead A-B. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 9, Pratt 8, Lamb 8, Phillips 41, Stiles 8, Omernick 6, Miner 10. Spencer scoring: Jones 21, Bacon 3, Peterson 2, Prybylski 2, Rucker 2, Roehborn 13, Kind...
Marshfield Boys Thump Wausau East
Marshfield defeated Wausau East 80 to 49 in Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Basketball. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 9, Kurth 14, Lang 2, Marsh 2, Hinson 14, Lee 3, Oertel 2, Neve 14, Meverden 2, Donovan 3, Matis 4, Hanson 14. Wausau East scoring: Werth 5, Garrett 2, Rozwwadowski 13, Olson 1,...
Pittsville Boys Basketball Edges Loyal
The Pittsville Panthers edged the Loyal Greyhounds in CWC Boys Basketball, 49-47. Pittsville scoring: Hardinger 8, Redmond 5, Getsinger 17, Bowden 15, Gudel 2, Da. Luther 2.
Marshfield School Forest Open for Skiing, Snowshoeing, and Fat-Biking
The Marshfield Area Ski Touring Foundation (MASTF) has given the all-clear for skiing, snow biking, and snowshoeing on their trails. MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Located off County Road N, 12 miles southwest of Marshfield. In cooperation with the Marshfield School Board, MASTF developed and operates a 12-kilometer ski trail system groomed for both classic diagonal stride and skate techniques. They also groom and maintain a separate trail system with more than 6 miles of snow bike and snowshoe trails. This beautiful trail system winds through terrain which provides a challenging and scenic experience for all levels of skiing and biking proficiency.
Water Main Break on Willow/Fillmore in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – As temperatures dip well into the negatives this Friday, Marshfield Utilities is busy addressing a water main break on Fillmore/Willow in Marshfield. For more information on water main breaks and how to address them, click here. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!
MAPS Shares Story of “Christmas Miracle” Dog
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On December 6, Marshfield Area Pet Shelter received an emergency phone call from the Wood County Sheriff’s Dept. A sweet lab mix had been hit by a car. Staff sprang into action to assess the condition of the injured dog. X-rays revealed a fractured pelvis in three places and numerous broken teeth.
