Fort Wayne, IN

One of two moms who OD’d while driving kids spared prison

By Jeff Wiehe
 5 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of two moms who overdosed on opiates while driving kids home from a TinCaps game this summer will spend no time behind bars thanks to a plea deal with Allen County Prosecutors.

Marquita L. Muff pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday to one count of neglect of a dependent.

In return, she was given a suspended sentence of one year and 183 days, according to court records.

Jennifer Deutsch and Marquita Muff

Muff, then 38, was found unconscious outside a vehicle along with then 37-year Jennifer R. Deutsch in the parking lot of the Napa Auto Parts at the corner of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. on May 20.

By the time police arrived, Deutsch was not breathing and Muff had small pupils and pale skin, according to court documents.

Court docs: Two mothers OD’d after taking kids to TinCaps game, had a gun in the car

Nearby, officers found a woman standing with Deutsch’s 8-year-old child and Muff’s 12-year-old child. The woman told police she had walked up to the car and found the children standing over the unconscious women.

Paramedics and officers gave both women numerous doses of Narcan. Deutsch awoke 13 minutes later after being given doses into her nose and intravenously, court documents said, while it took Muff about 25 minutes to regain consciousness.

Deutsch later told police they were at that evening’s TinCaps game and were on their way home when they pulled into the auto parts store lot.

Inside the car, officers found a loaded semiautomatic handgun in a purse in the backseat where the children had been sitting as well as a pipe with burnt residue, according to court documents.

Deutsch eventually pleaded guilty to a count of neglect of a dependent this past November as part of a deal where prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia they had filed against her.

She received a two-year suspended sentence.

Muff’s sentence calls for her to serve her time on probation, according to court documents, and a no contact order keeping her away from her child was lifted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 9

CaseyF
5d ago

I feel like I'm missing something here. There has to be more to the story.How would they basically get away with this unscathed? Maybe they gave up information on a big drug dealer...

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrest Made in Infant Murder

(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
WALKERTON, IN
WANE-TV

‘Have a great evening’: Scathing phone call leads to felony, $30K bond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — He ended the call warmly. “Have a great evening,” the man is quoted as saying in Allen Superior Court documents. However, that kind message was preceded with a litany of threats, obscenities and accusations that resulted in a felony intimidation charge where the victim is a judge, bailiff or other public official and landed him in Allen County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Prison time ordered on child endangerment charges after probation violated

LIMA — A Lima woman is headed to prison after Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed followed through on a vow he made to her 2 1/2 years earlier. Shelly Wireman, during a sentencing hearing in June of 2020, was warned by the judge that one slip up while on probation on charges of endangering children would result in her winding up behind bars.
LIMA, OH
WNDU

Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

No prison for DCS case worker accused of falsifying home visits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former Indiana Department of Child Services case worker who admitted her role in falsifying records of visits to homes she never made received a suspended sentence Wednesday. Jerika J. Bland, 26, accepted a deal from Allen County prosecutors where she pleaded guilty to...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Criminal defendants arraigned in Lima courtroom

LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments handed down by recent sessions of the grand jury:. Kyrese Garner, 18, of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. Demarcus Hardison,...
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘I got four more’: A threat after first shots fired in near-fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nothing seemed unusual at first. The two men got out of the gray Hyundai Sonata with a white hood after it pulled into the usual spot witnesses always saw it parked outside the East Central Towers apartment complex. One man wore a dark-colored jacket and tan hat and went by the name “Old School.” The other wore a light-colored coat, walked with a limp and sipped a beverage.
FORT WAYNE, IN
iheart.com

HICKSVILLE MAN INDICTED BY DEFIANCE GRAND JURY FOR ALLEGED RAPE OF JUVENILE

A Hicksville man has been indicted by the Defiance County Grand Jury for Rape and Gross Sexual Imposition. 55 year old Marco A. Co Beb Co of Hicksville is facing the felony sexual assault charges, allegedly involving a victim under the age of 13. The alleged crimes occurred at a residence in Hicksville from February 2018 through May 2019.The Defiance County Grand Jury indictments also included:
HICKSVILLE, OH
WANE-TV

‘Found another guy’s name in her phone’: Jealous boyfriend faces kidnapping, battery charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When police asked the boyfriend if anything turned physical that day, he calmly said, “Yeah, kissing.”. What he didn’t mention was how he allegedly strangled his girlfriend multiple times after kidnapping her at gunpoint, driving her across county lines, and threatening to kill her, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Despite the blizzard, food delivery workers take to the streets

ELKHART, Ind.-- Even though there’s a travel watch Friday night in Elkhart County, people still need to eat. Some food service workers were still out delivering food to hungry customers, braving the terrible road conditions. For pizza delivery drivers, like at Saylor's Pizza in Elkhart, the slick and snowy...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police: A jilted woman, a robbery, a shooting and now charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They used a key the woman provided them. Three masked men entered the apartment on Reed Road while the woman, who had previously been booted out by her ex-roommates who lived there, waited in a car outside. One man had an AK-47 while another...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Man arrested after driving recklessly, causing 2 accidents during police pursuit

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit that resulted in multiple accidents and injuries. According to the Goshen Police Department, Donnie Kao-Mixay, 33, of Elkhart, was arrested after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East.
GOSHEN, IN
