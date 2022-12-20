All organs are important for keeping your body running smoothly, but the heart is arguably one that you want to make sure is in tip-top shape. After all, it pumps over 100,000 times a day, carries you through workouts, and supplies your brain with oxygen and nutrient-rich blood. Yet, heart disease in young adults is becoming more common. For instance, the rate of heart attacks in people in their 30s and 40s is increasing, and more Americans under the age of 45 are dying from heart failure, with Black Americans being the hardest hit, according to a new study.

17 DAYS AGO