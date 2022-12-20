ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lack Of Sleep Is Now A Leading Risk Factor For Heart Disease, Cardiologists Warn

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Back in 2010, the American Heart Association (AHA) published a list of seven steps people could take to improve cardiovascular health and reduce their risk of heart disease—the leading cause of death1 in the U.S. The list, called "Life's Simple 7," included stop smoking, get active, lose weight, manage blood pressure, control cholesterol, and reduce blood sugar.
2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store, According To A Cardiologist

If your goal is to prioritize your heart health in the upcoming new year, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is essential. We reached out to cardiologists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about two types of foods and snacks (often found at the grocery store) that are best to skip for a healthier heart (your gut will also thank you!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., cardiologist and holistic heart doctor, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, cardiac dietitian at UCLA medical center.
‘I’m a Cardiologist, and These Are the 3 Things I Tell Young People They Can Do Right Now for Their Heart Health’

All organs are important for keeping your body running smoothly, but the heart is arguably one that you want to make sure is in tip-top shape. After all, it pumps over 100,000 times a day, carries you through workouts, and supplies your brain with oxygen and nutrient-rich blood. Yet, heart disease in young adults is becoming more common. For instance, the rate of heart attacks in people in their 30s and 40s is increasing, and more Americans under the age of 45 are dying from heart failure, with Black Americans being the hardest hit, according to a new study.
Best and Worst Supplements for Heart Health

Some supplements are better than others when it comes to lowering the risk of heart disease, according to a new meta-analysis published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Using data from 884 studies and more than 883,000 patients, researchers at Brown University systematically reviewed all of the...
Adding yoga to regular exercise found to improve cardiovascular health and well-being

A three-month pilot study of patients with hypertension appearing in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology demonstrates that adding yoga to a regular exercise training regimen supports cardiovascular health and well-being and is more effective than stretching exercises. Incorporation of yoga reduced systolic blood pressure and resting heart rate and improved 10-year cardiovascular risk.
Wellness: What does sleep have to do with Diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our body’s performance, not only physically and mentally, but also down to the body’s chemical balances. Diabetes, whether type 1 or 2, comes down to an imbalance of the insulin and blood sugar...
Can you be healthy with high cholesterol?

High cholesterol levels can be a risk factor for heart disease and stroke. While high levels of HDL cholesterol can be protective for heart health, high levels of LDL cholesterol can be harmful. The body requires a certain amount of cholesterol to function properly, but high cholesterol levels can be...
Hypertension: Can 15 minutes of yoga a day help control blood pressure?

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a risk factor that can lead to more severe health problems. People can take proactive steps to improve their blood pressure through lifestyle modifications. A​ recent study found that yoga may provide more benefits for controlling blood pressure than other stretching methods. High...
The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are next week

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are all coming in the next week. According to the American Heart Association, the three days you're most likely to die of a heart attack are Christmas Day, the day after Christmas and New Years Day. The American Heart...

