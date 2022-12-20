Only a select few animals left to pick as a Christmas gift

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay County Animal Control only has a select amount of pets left to adopt in time for Christmas.

About a dozen dogs and nine cats are looking for a ‘furever’ home.

Shelter officials said their bunch is mostly mildly energetic.

There is one puppy left but he won’t be ready to adopt until Thursday. Bubbles is his name and he’s waiting to get neutered.

All pets adopted from Bay County Animal Control are dewormed, microchipped, spayed, or neutered.

They are also only $25.

Admin Assistant Serina Junger said it’s best to let the person you’re gifting the animal to, pick it out.

“You really need to think about what’s going to happen after the holidays when you go back to work, when the kids go back to school,” Junger said. “It’s great to see their faces light up when they get an animal for Christmas, but it’s what happens afterward. These dogs need time spent with them, they have to have training.”

Junger said she also wants to remind the public to bring their pets inside with the cold front expected to come this weekend.

For those pets who have to stay outside, the animal needs adequate shelter along with something inside the shelter to help keep them warm. Straw or a blanket works.

