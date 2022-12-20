ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton Beach, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Gulfstream Avenue roundabout opened to traffic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue officially opened Thursday morning, the City of Sarasota announced. The Florida Department of Transportation will continue to finish work on the project while the circle is open. “Please be alert and approach with caution as users adjust to the new traffic pattern,” the city said on Twitter. “Observe signage, watch for pedestrians and yield to vehicles within the roundabout.”
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Social bar looks to expand with $1 million in revenue on the horizon

Key takeaway: A social bar in Bradenton has tapped into an up-and-coming trend: kava. Taking the place of alcohol, this drink just makes you want to play chess. Core challenge: With karaoke and trivia nights, Kava Social Club has the look and feel of a nightclub, which contributes to it being misunderstood when seeking new locations from landlords, the owners say.
BRADENTON, FL
stpeterising.com

St. Pete Pier to get another restaurant with opening of Perry’s Porch

Perry’s Porch, a new café concept created by Seed & Feed Hospitality Group, is coming next year to 335 2nd Avenue NE, a space adjacent to the St. Petersburg Museum of History on the St. Pete Pier. It will take the place of Hops and Props, a craft beer bar that moved to 225 2nd Avenue North last year and rebranded as Hops 2.0.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
usf.edu

Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents

More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

East Bradenton homes shine bright during holiday season

Standing in front of Tim Cunningham's home in Riverwalk is like being transported to the Island of Misfit Toys. Rudolph, Clarice, King Moonracer, Santa, Yukon Cornelius and others from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys" light up Cunningham's front yard each year. The idea expanded from...
BRADENTON, FL
Modern Globe

According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida

Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
DUNEDIN, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Former Tesla exec launches local electric boat company

John Vo, the former global head of manufacturing at Tesla, believes Tampa Bay can become a unique version of Silicon Valley. He is particularly bullish on the St. Petersburg area, and for a good reason. Vo relocated from the Northern California technology hub and founded Blue Innovations Group (BIG) in late 2021. The environmental and tech-focused company now hopes to disrupt the boating industry from its Tampa Bay headquarters, similar to how Tesla transformed automotive manufacturing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
L. Cane

An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"

Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
CLEARWATER, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Little Ralphie Parker and his family had no idea what they were revolutionizing when they laughed their way through dinner at the Chop Suey Palace in a classic scene in “A Christmas Story”. While Chinese food may not be on your menu on Christmas Day, there still are...
CLEARWATER, FL
Longboat Observer

One seriously injured in auto mishap on Longboat Key

A crash that sent a sedan into a storefront on Bay Isles Parkway on Wednesday afternoon resulted in three injuries, one of them serious, Longboat Key authorities said. One person was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital initially as a trauma alert, but a spokesperson for Longboat Key Fire-Rescue said the victim had been released from hospital care by Thursday. The other two victims were checked by paramedics at the scene but were not taken to the hospital.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Commissioners hand out holiday meals to first responders

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commissioners handed out over 100 meals to first responders at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 24. The meals were provided by Popi’s Place and served by the commissioners along with Sheriff Rick Wells. According to Manatee County Commission Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge, the meals are a thank you to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day including Christmas eve and day.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 transported to hospital after vehicle collides with dirt bike

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a crash involving a dirt bike and vehicle. The crash occurred at 32nd Street and Osprey Avenue. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The dirt bike operator has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
SARASOTA, FL

