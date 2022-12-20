Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Elderly tenants in St. Pete are without heat and hot water on Christmas Eve
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tensions at a St. Petersburg apartment complex have hit a boiling point between many of its tenants and management. Much of the frustration, according to the folks that live at the complex, is that the heat is currently not working so many feel like they’re left in the cold this holiday season.
Mysuncoast.com
Gulfstream Avenue roundabout opened to traffic
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue officially opened Thursday morning, the City of Sarasota announced. The Florida Department of Transportation will continue to finish work on the project while the circle is open. “Please be alert and approach with caution as users adjust to the new traffic pattern,” the city said on Twitter. “Observe signage, watch for pedestrians and yield to vehicles within the roundabout.”
businessobserverfl.com
Social bar looks to expand with $1 million in revenue on the horizon
Key takeaway: A social bar in Bradenton has tapped into an up-and-coming trend: kava. Taking the place of alcohol, this drink just makes you want to play chess. Core challenge: With karaoke and trivia nights, Kava Social Club has the look and feel of a nightclub, which contributes to it being misunderstood when seeking new locations from landlords, the owners say.
stpeterising.com
St. Pete Pier to get another restaurant with opening of Perry’s Porch
Perry’s Porch, a new café concept created by Seed & Feed Hospitality Group, is coming next year to 335 2nd Avenue NE, a space adjacent to the St. Petersburg Museum of History on the St. Pete Pier. It will take the place of Hops and Props, a craft beer bar that moved to 225 2nd Avenue North last year and rebranded as Hops 2.0.
Hillsborough County Homeowners With Wells Should Be Prepared For Freezing Temps
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – According to the National Weather Service, parts of the Tampa Bay area are expected to have near to below-freezing temperatures Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning. This has prompted the Southwest Florida Water Management District to advise residents who live near Plant
fox13news.com
'It's a staple': St. Pete restaurant closes after 70 years in business
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg staple is shutting its doors after 70 years in business. Munch’s Restaurant and Sundries is closing on December 30. The restaurant’s owner Larry Munch said his parents started the restaurant in 1952. He bought the restaurant in the 1990s and is now retiring.
usf.edu
Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents
More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
Longboat Observer
East Bradenton homes shine bright during holiday season
Standing in front of Tim Cunningham's home in Riverwalk is like being transported to the Island of Misfit Toys. Rudolph, Clarice, King Moonracer, Santa, Yukon Cornelius and others from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys" light up Cunningham's front yard each year. The idea expanded from...
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida
Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
I-275 reopens after FedEx truck overturns in St. Petersburg
All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Pinellas County due to a major crash on Saturday morning.
Hurricane Ian Debris Collection Wraps Up
Officials in Sarasota & Manatee Say Ian Left More Debris than Hurricane Irma
stpetecatalyst.com
Former Tesla exec launches local electric boat company
John Vo, the former global head of manufacturing at Tesla, believes Tampa Bay can become a unique version of Silicon Valley. He is particularly bullish on the St. Petersburg area, and for a good reason. Vo relocated from the Northern California technology hub and founded Blue Innovations Group (BIG) in late 2021. The environmental and tech-focused company now hopes to disrupt the boating industry from its Tampa Bay headquarters, similar to how Tesla transformed automotive manufacturing.
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"
Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
Battle brews over who’s responsible for dangerous holes in Pinellas neighborhood road
Ellen Connolly and other residents who use Estancia Boulevard were thrilled when Pinellas County workers put a steel plate over a dangerous hole in the street.
Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Little Ralphie Parker and his family had no idea what they were revolutionizing when they laughed their way through dinner at the Chop Suey Palace in a classic scene in “A Christmas Story”. While Chinese food may not be on your menu on Christmas Day, there still are...
Longboat Observer
One seriously injured in auto mishap on Longboat Key
A crash that sent a sedan into a storefront on Bay Isles Parkway on Wednesday afternoon resulted in three injuries, one of them serious, Longboat Key authorities said. One person was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital initially as a trauma alert, but a spokesperson for Longboat Key Fire-Rescue said the victim had been released from hospital care by Thursday. The other two victims were checked by paramedics at the scene but were not taken to the hospital.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Commissioners hand out holiday meals to first responders
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commissioners handed out over 100 meals to first responders at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 24. The meals were provided by Popi’s Place and served by the commissioners along with Sheriff Rick Wells. According to Manatee County Commission Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge, the meals are a thank you to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day including Christmas eve and day.
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
Mysuncoast.com
1 transported to hospital after vehicle collides with dirt bike
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a crash involving a dirt bike and vehicle. The crash occurred at 32nd Street and Osprey Avenue. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The dirt bike operator has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
82-year-old Port Charlotte man still living without power and roof of home after Ian’s damage
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Friends and neighbors are concerned about how much longer a man can last without power and a roof. 82-year-old George Goins has been living alone with major damage to his Port Charlotte home. Insulation has fallen through his ceiling and tarp replaces where the roof...
