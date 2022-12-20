Current sign Kate Del Fava to new 2-year contract

One day after re-signing star defender Hailie Mace to a new three-year deal, the Kansas City Current continued the to work to keep their backline intact.

The reigning NWSL runners-up announced Tuesday they have re-signed defender Kate Del Fava to a new two-year deal, keeping her with the club through 2024.

Del Fava was drafted by the Utah Royals in the second round and remained with the club when it moved to Kansas City and became the Current in 2021.

She played nearly 400 minutes across nine matches in the Current's inaugural season, including three starts at center back.

Del Fava started the 2022 season as a center back before moving into a wing back role, finishing the season fifth in minutes played for the Current (1,707).

She was one of two players along with forward Kristen Hamilton who played in every game for the club.

Del Fava's most memorable moment last season came when she scored her first professional goal, a late game-winner against the Houston Dash in the NWSL quarterfinals.

She scored in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time as the Current advanced to the NWSL semifinals — and eventually the NWSL Championship Game — for the first time in franchise history.