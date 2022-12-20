ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Zoo announces death of Daisy the North American river otter

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHziC_0joz1X2u00

The Buffalo Zoo has announced the death of Daisy the North American river otter.

The zoo said Daisy was born at the Pittsburgh Zoo in February 2005 and arrived at the Buffalo Zoo in October 2005. She had one surviving litter of kits in 2014 and two of those otters are still alive and currently at other zoos.

A post on the zoo's Facebook page said in part:

"Daisy had been under veterinary care when she passed, but her age was another testament to the impressive care our animals receive here at the Buffalo Zoo. The median life expectancy for North American River Otters in managed care is 12.3 years and less than 2% of otters reach age 17."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Buffalo man found frozen on street during historic winter storm

A Buffalo man was found frozen to death on his 56th birthday during the historic winter storm which pummeled the region Christmas Eve, his family said. Relatives identified William Clay as the person found lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington avenues in Eerie County. Disturbing video of the frozen body began to circulate online after it was discovered early Saturday morning, WGRV reported. City officials later confirmed that it was the third death in the county during the monster snowstorm. Buffalo Police have not yet officially released the identity and could not share further details when contacted by...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Watch: Blizzard Conditions Blowing Through Downtown Buffalo [Video]

The blizzard that has been seriously impacting the midwest and east coast for the last couple of days will leave its mark in many places. To say that conditions on the ground in Buffalo and other parts of New York have been treacherous would be an understatement. Since Friday, December 23, 2022, Western New York has seen sub-zero windchills, below-freezing temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and several feet of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Facebook group aims to help those stranded in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — First responders can't get to people who are stuck and so the community is stepping up to help. It's all about getting the basic things we all need to survive to those who are stuck. There is a Facebook group called 'Buffalo Blizzard 2022.' It's been...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

8 deaths from Buffalo blizzard, as 5 more reported on Christmas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least eight people have died during the blizzard in Western New York. There were four deaths confirmed overnight, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday morning. And a 27-year-old man was found dead in the Town of Lockport on Sunday due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Niagara […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Blizzard conditions likely through a large portion of Christmas Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rugged near blizzard or blizzard conditions are likely for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties through the first part of the day. Storm totals of 1 to 4 feet of snow are likely with winds gusting 40 to 60 miles per hour. Even if it's not actually snowing, the gusty winds will drive ground blizzards, especially in the open countryside.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Massive 20-foot storm seiche forecast to roll across Lake Erie

DETROIT - We’re used to big storms over the Great Lakes producing some big waves, but a phenomenon is forecast to happen in Lake Erie during this current storm that is going to look like a huge, rolling section of water. It’s called a seiche (pronounced say-sh) and it’s kind of like if you tipped a nearly-full bathtub of water and sent ripples rolling from one end to the other.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls

The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy