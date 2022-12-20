Read full article on original website
Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month
STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
UK government says Netflix password sharing breaks the law
Netflix password sharing is allegedly an illegal act in the UK, according to the Intellectual Property Office (IPO). The BBC reports that IPO has removed reference to password sharing in its guidance on the government website. However, a spokesperson has confirmed that sharing passwords among Netflix users is still illegal in the UK.
Samsung cuts down Galaxy A23 5G production due to "major problem"
Samsung has drastically cut down the production of the Galaxy A23 5G just a few months after its release. The company reportedly discovered a major problem in the phone that caused several components to function poorly. While the problem has been solved, it no longer wants to proceed with the initial sales target for the affordable 5G smartphone.
Samsung may be having heating issues with Galaxy S23 series
Samsung is dropping Exynos processors from its flagship phones and going all-in on Snapdragon solutions next year. The Galaxy S23 series will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset globally. It is the company’s strategy to address performance, battery efficiency, and thermal issues with its recent flagships, particularly those powered by Exynos solutions. Moreover, the Korean behemoth is opting for a special “overclocked” version of the new Qualcomm chipset. This should in theory mean faster overall performance than phones using the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. But things are still not looking promising for Samsung.
Twitter has blocked Google Voice numbers for 2FA
Twitter seems to have blocked the use of Google Voice numbers for text-based two-factor authentication (2FA). The company hasn’t officially announced this policy change but it no longer allows users to register a Google Voice number for 2FA. The social media platform has also stopped sending 2FA codes to previously registered Google Voice numbers.
Tesla plans to layoff more employees following the stock crash
According to Electrek, Tesla wants to layoff some of its employees in the first quarter of 2023. The EV manufacturer also has frozen hiring amid the stock market crisis. These days, it’s normal to hear a big tech company is firing its employees or has frozen hiring at the corporate offices. Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta have all taken a similar approach toward employees. Tesla is also joining the bandwagon by laying off hundreds of its workforce. In June, Elon Musk announced that Tesla would lay off 3.5% of its employees in the coming months, and hundreds of workers from the Autopilot team were fired as a result.
Best Lawyer / Legal Help Android apps – 2022
If you, for one reason or the other, need some legal help, well, maybe these apps will do the trick. In the list below, you’ll find 10 lawyer apps for Android, some of the best lawyer / legal help apps on the Google Play Store. Some of these apps are straight up talk-to-a-lawyer apps, while others simply provide legal information that you can navigate through, and get all the info you need.
OnePlus 11 shown in both color variants yet again
The OnePlus 11 has just surfaced in both color variants yet again. This time around, the image comes from Ishan Agarwal, a well-known tipster. He says this is an “official look” at the device. That kind of suggests he picked the image up from an official source, but he doesn’t share any more details.
Quora launches Poe for talking to AI chatbots like ChatGPT
The Q&A website Quora has launched a platform called Poe that allows users to talk to AI chatbots and get instant answers. The Poe stands for “Platform for Open Exploration,” and it’s invite-only for iOS users. A Quora spokesperson told TechCrunch Poe is “designed to be a...
Android 13 is coming to the LG Velvet
Korean tech giant LG, unfortunately, shut down its smartphone division last year. The tech world definitely felt that, but it doesn’t mean that the company is finished with phones altogether. According to 9To5Google, the LG Velvet is slated to get Android 13 next year. The LG Velvet was one...
Twitter starts rolling out view counts for tweets
Twitter has started rolling out view counts for tweets. This does not come as a total surprise, as Elon Musk did mention, earlier this month, that tweet view counts could be coming to the platform. Twitter starts rolling out tweet view counts. Based on the report from The Verge, however,...
This is what Motorola's budget Moto E13 will look like
A new leak is showing us what the budget Moto E13 handset will look like. Motorola is planning to announce this smartphone in the near future. It recently appeared on Geekbench, and now we get to see what it will look like. Leak reveals what the Motorola Moto E13 will...
OPPO Find N2 review: the best foldable hardware out there
The OPPO Find N2 has the best form factor of any foldable smartphone in the market. OPPO supplied us with a review unit of the OPPO Find N2, but didn’t have a say in our opinion, nor did they see this review before you. We’ve been using the device for a couple of weeks before forming an opinion.
December update is live for Galaxy Tab S7, S6 Lite & more
Samsung‘s December security update has reached a host of Galaxy devices in recent days. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) is now available for the Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro, and Galaxy Xcover 5 in various parts of the world. A global rollout for all of these devices should be just around the corner.
US versions of Galaxy A13 5G & Galaxy M12 get Android 13
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for the US versions of the Galaxy A13 5G. The big Android update is also available for the 4G version of the phone and the Galaxy M12 in some markets. The company plans to upgrade all eligible Galaxy devices to Android 13 before the end of this year.
