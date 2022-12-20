ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas came early for Parker Elementary School students

By Chloe Sparks
 5 days ago

PARKER, Fla. ( WMBB ) — There is not a single Parker Elementary School student who will be without presents this Christmas.

For at least the past five years, Highland Park Baptist churchgoers have taken on Santa’s responsibilities.

For Parker Elementary, that means compiling 500 bags full of presents. Board games, sports balls, and dolls are just a few of the wide range of items in the bags.

Students were able to skim through for their favorite toys, games, and knick-knacks. Principal Chris Coan said once students found a bag they liked, it became theirs to keep.

“Today’s the best day,” Coan said. “The smiles, the excitement, I hear the excitement in the hallway of the kids going through and seeing the presents for the first time are like oh my goodness.”

The kids have one last thing on their checklist before they’re off for winter break.

Principal Coan said they’ll be writing thank you notes for the Highland Park community to be delivered before Christmas.

FL Poison Information Center reminds parents of holiday hazards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holiday family gatherings should be a happy time, but there are plenty of dangerous distractions around your home. It only takes a few seconds for a child to get into something that could be harmful to their health. The Florida Poison Control Information Center is providing parents with an entire […]
Panama City man arrested for child solicitation

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in the Bay County jail facing child solicitation charges. Springfield Police arrested 25-year-old Dean Augustus Pennicook Monday night after officers spotted him walking from house to house on East 2nd Place while on his cell phone. When confronted, he allegedly admitted he was trying to meet […]
2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
