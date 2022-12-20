Christmas came early for Parker Elementary School students

PARKER, Fla. ( WMBB ) — There is not a single Parker Elementary School student who will be without presents this Christmas.

For at least the past five years, Highland Park Baptist churchgoers have taken on Santa’s responsibilities.

For Parker Elementary, that means compiling 500 bags full of presents. Board games, sports balls, and dolls are just a few of the wide range of items in the bags.

Students were able to skim through for their favorite toys, games, and knick-knacks. Principal Chris Coan said once students found a bag they liked, it became theirs to keep.

“Today’s the best day,” Coan said. “The smiles, the excitement, I hear the excitement in the hallway of the kids going through and seeing the presents for the first time are like oh my goodness.”

The kids have one last thing on their checklist before they’re off for winter break.

Principal Coan said they’ll be writing thank you notes for the Highland Park community to be delivered before Christmas.

