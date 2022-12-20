Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
abc27.com
‘A Christmas Smile’ event brings Christmas joy to York
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual “A Christmas Smile” event. This event is a time for members of the community to give back. A Christmas Smile welcomed anyone in York who is looking for a warm place...
abc27.com
Lancaster Food Hub offers pop-up shelters
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub opened their doors to those who needed to escape the cold. The Food Hub has converted their space into a temporary pop-up shelter for those who are looking to find warmth. The American Red Cross is providing around 40...
abc27.com
Brand new vinyl record lounge opens in Lancaster County
ELIZABETH TOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new vinyl record store called E-town Record Lounge had its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 17. The E-town Record Lounge is owned and operated by two local friends and vinyl record collectors, Ryan Reed and Tim Orth. According to Reed, the idea for the new vinyl record lounge came from the two partner’s passion for vinyl record collecting, as well as both of their older son’s love of music – specifically, jamming out on the drums.
abc27.com
Reindeer caretaker at Hersheypark celebrates 25 years
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A special attraction at Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane would not be possible, without an even more special woman who brings it to life year after year. When December descends on Hershey, tis the season for trees and lights and the magic of Christmas. Of course,...
abc27.com
Midstate nonprofit helping kids write letters to Santa in braille
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This holiday season, a Midstate nonprofit is trying to make sure kids across the country get the chance to be part of a long-standing Christmas tradition. Five-year-old Cole Hardman is one of those kids, and he loves Christmas. “Well, it’s just I get to...
abc27.com
Last-minute shoppers pack Midstate stores
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The countdown is on. There are two more days until Christmas and many shoppers in the Midstate are in a frantic rush to cross items off their lists. That looming Christmas deadline forced many to brave the elements at the Tanger Outlets in Hershey on Friday. Inflation or not there will always be those serial procrastinators.
abc27.com
A historic Cumberland County bank is available as an event venue
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new event venue company called Mood Swings at the Vault is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 18, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. to celebrate their recent grand opening. Mood Swings at the Vault was founded back on July 1, 2022,...
abc27.com
Post Christmas holiday travel outlook
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The race to return home is on after millions across the country traveled near and far for the holidays. Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2 are projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, according to AAA. Experts predict nearly...
abc27.com
Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrates grand re-opening
LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrated their grand re-opening for the winter season on Saturday, Dec. 24. Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes bright and early at 8 a.m. Some of the enthusiasts were so excited that they camped out in the parking lot overnight. The resort...
abc27.com
Historic farm connected to the Battle of Gettysburg listed for sale
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 101-acre farm believed to have ties to the Battle of Gettysburg has been listed for sale. According to a Zillow listing by Mossy Oak Properties, the brick cottage was built in 1860 and “is thought to be a mustering point of the 1863 battle” in Gettysburg.
abc27.com
Christmas Eve power outages impacted thousands across the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Crews tried to restore power yesterday, as they worked to repair damage that left thousands of people without power across the Midstate. Lancaster County saw the majority outages yesterday, due to frigid temperatures and high winds. At one point, over 3,000 people were in the dark....
abc27.com
Holiday of hope: Dauphin County Sheriff Deputies help Midstate family
HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — One Halifax family received a heartwarming holiday surprise on Thursday. It comes after a loss that turned their world upside down earlier this year. For the Gimmi family, the holidays look different this year. “I am holding it together for the kids,” Priscilla Gimmi said....
abc27.com
Lebanon Bologna Drop to ring in the new year
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon will hold its New Year’s Eve Bologna Drop with a party on South Eighth Street. The event will be held between Chestnut and Cumberland Streets starting at 10 p.m. with music from DJ Ryan Downes. The bologna will be attached to a disco...
abc27.com
Lancaster County food bank to open as pop-up homeless shelter
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub is opening its doors to those in need. With temperatures expected to dip in the next few days, they are converting this space into a temporary pop-up shelter. The American Red Cross will deliver around 40 cots on Thursday and help set up a warming center with blankets and bed kits.
abc27.com
Lebanon County police department participates in no-shave November
(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are police officers raising awareness for men’s health. The Palmyra Borough Police Department participated in the No-Shave November event. Each officer donated one hundred dollars to participate. The Palmyra Borough Police Officers Association matched the money, to raise a grand total of...
abc27.com
Warming center to open in Downtown Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary warming center is being set up in downtown Harrisburg because of the bitterly cold temperatures impacting the Midstate. According to Dauphin County officials, the warming center will be at 309 Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg where the former Rite Aid was located. The...
abc27.com
Police investigating Christmas Eve York County shooting
WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in York County. According to West York Borough Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting at W. Market & Dewey Streets. Residents are being asked by police to avoid the area. It has been reported...
abc27.com
Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four
NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. According to the Rose Fire Company #1, New Freedom Volunteers and the First alarm assignment were alerted that there was a reported structure fire at around 1:09 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire was reported to be at a house on Waltimyer Road.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
abc27.com
Dauphin County Buffalo Wild Wings closing for good
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Buffalo Wild Wings at the Colonial Park Mall is officially closing its doors. According to an employee at Buffalo Wild Wings, today will be their last operational day before closing its doors at the end of tonight, on Dec. 23, 2022. Currently,...
Comments / 0