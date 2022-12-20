ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Moves: Under Armour has a new CEO, and Greater Baltimore Committee has its first public safety data officer

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) announced yesterday that Jeff Zuback would be joining as the organization’s first public safety data officer, effective Jan. 17. This position will work with the City of Baltimore and the police department as well as analyze data and research to determine how Baltimore’s business community can help decrease crime and improve public safety. The creation of this position follows GBC’s announcement in May that it wanted to do more to address public safety and crime and Baltimore.
