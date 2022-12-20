Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Stillwater Police are asking for the public's help searching for George Musser, who went missing on December 24thLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Tragedy strikes Mall of America on busy shopping day before Christmas EveEdy ZooBloomington, MN
Related
fox9.com
Police search for robbers who tied up workers at Inver Grove Heights bank
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are searching for two people who robbed a bank in Inver Grove Heights, tying up two workers in the process, in the midst of the bitter cold Thursday morning. Inver Grove Heights police say they were called out shortly before 11 a.m....
fox9.com
Five people arrested in connection with deadly Mall of America shooting
Bloomington Police announced the arrested of five people — three 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old males —in connection with a shooting at the Mall of America that left a teenager dead on Friday night. Police believe the shooter is in custody.
fox9.com
Attempted theft at Edina Macy's leads to confrontation, gun pointing incident
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four real-life Grinches have been charged with theft and first-degree aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing from a Macy’s in Edina in the days leading up to the holidays. According to police, on Dec. 15, at around 9:42 p.m. officers were called to Macy's located...
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: One person shot Friday evening, scene now secure
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Mall of America is in lockdown after a shooting Friday evening. FOX 9 confirms at least one person has been killed with two shot inside the mall. Bloomington Police initially responded to the site at Nordstrom. After a lockdown, the Mall of America confirms...
fox9.com
Stillwater police searching for missing 20-year-old man
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 20-year-old George Musser. Police say he was last seen on Dec. 24 at Brian’s Bar in downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. He was wearing a stocking cap, dark blue jeans, and a dark grey flannel shirt. He is 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: 'Whoever did this, we will catch them'
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Mall of America went into a lockdown after a shooting Friday evening that left one person dead after an altercation. FOX 9 confirms one person was shot and killed after two groups of males appeared to be fighting, according to police. "This is just...
fox9.com
1 person dead, 1 firefighter injured in Minneapolis house fire on Christmas Eve
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Fire Department said one firefighter was injured after falling through the floor, and a civilian died Saturday morning from a fire at a boarded-up home. Fire crews responded to the fire at a boarded-up 2 ½ story home just before 7:15 a.m. on the...
fox9.com
Firefighter injured in Minneapolis fire Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Fire Department said one firefighter was injured Saturday morning while battling a two alarm fire in a boarded-up home. Fire crews responded to the fire at a boarded-up 2 ½ story home just before 7:15 a.m. on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue North. When crews arrived at the scene, they removed the boards and battled the fire from the outside.
fox9.com
Unsheltered man on the danger posed by extreme cold: ‘This just gets the coverage’
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was approaching 11 p.m. on Thursday night and the trickle of people arriving at the Ramsey County winter warming space in downtown St. Paul was beginning to increase, with small groups of men and a few women forming a line to check in at tables by the front door.
fox9.com
Minneapolis firefighters battle house fire in frigid temps
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Knocking down the flames was only half the battle for Minneapolis firefighters on Thursday, as they braved the subzero cold to put out a house fire. Fire crews responded shortly after noon for the fire on Elliot Avenue, north of East 24th Street. Crews found heavy smoke and fire on the first floor, which extended to the second floor all the way to the attic.
fox9.com
Holiday travel rush continues at MSP
Many Minnesotans are braving the recent winter storm to travel for the holidays. FOX 9’s Paul Blume has the latest from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.
fox9.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve with these events in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Say goodbyes to 2022 and ring in the New Year at one of these Twin Cities celebrations. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Themed New Year's Eve Parties. Beyoncé Disco:. Amsterdam Bar and Hall, St. Paul. Get in formation...
Comments / 0