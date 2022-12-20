ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

fox9.com

Stillwater police searching for missing 20-year-old man

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 20-year-old George Musser. Police say he was last seen on Dec. 24 at Brian’s Bar in downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. He was wearing a stocking cap, dark blue jeans, and a dark grey flannel shirt. He is 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

Mall of America shooting: 'Whoever did this, we will catch them'

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Mall of America went into a lockdown after a shooting Friday evening that left one person dead after an altercation. FOX 9 confirms one person was shot and killed after two groups of males appeared to be fighting, according to police. "This is just...
fox9.com

Firefighter injured in Minneapolis fire Saturday morning

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Fire Department said one firefighter was injured Saturday morning while battling a two alarm fire in a boarded-up home. Fire crews responded to the fire at a boarded-up 2 ½ story home just before 7:15 a.m. on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue North. When crews arrived at the scene, they removed the boards and battled the fire from the outside.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis firefighters battle house fire in frigid temps

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Knocking down the flames was only half the battle for Minneapolis firefighters on Thursday, as they braved the subzero cold to put out a house fire. Fire crews responded shortly after noon for the fire on Elliot Avenue, north of East 24th Street. Crews found heavy smoke and fire on the first floor, which extended to the second floor all the way to the attic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Celebrate New Year's Eve with these events in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Say goodbyes to 2022 and ring in the New Year at one of these Twin Cities celebrations. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Themed New Year's Eve Parties. Beyoncé Disco:. Amsterdam Bar and Hall, St. Paul. Get in formation...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

