Power line nearly takes out Lionel Messi, Argentina players during World Cup parade

 5 days ago

That was a close call.

Argentina’s 2022 World Cup celebration almost took a catastrophic turn when a low-hanging power line nearly knocked Lionel Messi and four of his teammates off a moving open-top bus in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

In video footage from the team’s World Cup victory parade, Messi, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul and Nicolas Otamendi can be seen sitting on the roof of a bus when De Paul noticed the cable and told his teammates to duck. All five players made it under the power line with seconds to spare as the bus carrying the team continued on the parade path.

However, Paredes’ hat was left behind after it was clipped by the power line and knocked off his head. The situation occurred as Argentina traveled through the streets around 2 a.m., while supporters celebrated the team’s triumphant World Cup win over France.

¡CUIDADO CON LOS CABLES MUCHACHOS! Insólito momento en la llegada de los campeones del mundo a Argentina.

Se le voló la gorra a Leandro Paredes. pic.twitter.com/mUfGmOTQdU

— ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 20, 2022

The commentator for the televised parade can be heard saying : “What a moment! Be careful, boys!”

According to the Telegraph, more than a million fans are expected to attend Argentina’s World Cup parade after they defeated France, 4-2, in a dramatic penalty shootout in the final on Sunday.

Argentina players duck under a low-hanging power line while sitting on the roof of a bus during their World Cup parade in Buenos Aires on Dec. 20, 2022.
Argentina’s government reportedly declared Tuesday a bank holiday in order for fans to attend the celebration.

