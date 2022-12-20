ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Man On Tracks Killed By Train

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5xi2_0joz0VFF00

Henrico County, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - At around 7:35 this morning, Henrico police responded to a call of a person killed on the railroad tracks. The individual was reportedly out on the tracks when they were struck by an Amtrak passenger train heading from Richmond to Boston.

In response to the collision, Amtrak has released the following statement: "Today, the Amtrak Northeast Regional train 174 was traveling from Richmond to Boston. At approximately 8 a.m., an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train. There have been no reported injuries to passengers or crew onboard. Service has been temporarily halted. Trains traveling through the area will experience delays. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident."

The train remained on the scene as police examined the site and worked to identify the victim, an adult male. Traffic was not effected by the crash. There were no injuries among the passengers or the crew onboard, but trains traveling through the area should expect delays.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC TV

Pedestrian killed on Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian died after they were hit by a vehicle on Route 1 Friday night in Chesterfield. According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the person was running across the westbound lanes of Route 1 near Cary Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. when they were hit by a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NECN

3 Charged Following Hit-and-Run Crash Near North Station

A driver and two of his passengers are facing charges after a hit-and-run crash near Boston's North Station overnight left a 25-year-old woman with head and upper body injuries. The driver, Jakob Civil, 23, of Randolph, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and several...
BOSTON, MA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
920
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy