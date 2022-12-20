Man On Tracks Killed By Train

Henrico County, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - At around 7:35 this morning, Henrico police responded to a call of a person killed on the railroad tracks. The individual was reportedly out on the tracks when they were struck by an Amtrak passenger train heading from Richmond to Boston.

In response to the collision, Amtrak has released the following statement: "Today, the Amtrak Northeast Regional train 174 was traveling from Richmond to Boston. At approximately 8 a.m., an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train. There have been no reported injuries to passengers or crew onboard. Service has been temporarily halted. Trains traveling through the area will experience delays. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident."

The train remained on the scene as police examined the site and worked to identify the victim, an adult male. Traffic was not effected by the crash. There were no injuries among the passengers or the crew onboard, but trains traveling through the area should expect delays.