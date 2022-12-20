ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Teens no longer charged with murder in Ocala grocery store parking lot shooting

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYZD9_0joz0TTn00

Prosecutors have dropped second-degree murder charges against two teenage boys accused of being involved in the shooting death of a young man earlier this year. Instead, the teens will be charged with a form of burglary of a conveyance while a third, older co-defendant is charged with second-degree murder.

One boy is 15, the other 14. The juveniles' names are not being released by the Star-Banner due to their ages.

According to court filings submitted by prosecutors, the charge for the younger boy was amended last month to burglary of a conveyance while armed while wearing a mask.

The boy has been released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond. He has a hearing scheduled for January. His lawyer is local defense attorney Melanie Slaughter.

No bail:Boy, 14, charged in parking lot shooting death to remain in custody until next hearing

Charged:Police arrest accused gunman in March 25 fatal shooting outside NW Ocala convenience store

Remembering a loved one:Family, friends remember Jacorie McCullough, who was shot and killed in Ocala on March 25

The older boy faces a charge of burglary of a conveyance. His lawyer is Darryl Smith of Orlando. Similar He also is out on bond and awaits a January court date.

Here is what happened with the shooting

In late March, 23-year-old Jacorie McCullough was shot in the parking lot of the 7 Days Food Store, 2002 NW First Ave., Ocala. He later died at a local hospital.

Ocala police said the 14-year-old boy approached a sport utility vehicle that was in the parking lot. The boy opened a back passenger door and removed a backpack.

McCullough, who was in the vehicle, exited and the two scuffled, police officials said. McCullough took the backpack from the teen.

Three males then come to the area. McCullough and Leandre Rashad Cox, 19, were involved in a confrontation and had to be separated.

Cox was armed with a handgun and pointed it at McCullough. Surveillance video shows McCullough falling to the ground. A male whose face was covered took the backpack from the SUV. The masked male, Cox, and another male are seen running away.

Detectives were able to identify everyone involved in the incident and arrest them. Police officials believe the motive may have been robbery.

Cox is represented by lawyer A. Antonio Tomas of Miami. Cox has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and remains locked up at the Marion County Jail, where he is held without bail.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

Comments / 9

250R ATC GUY
5d ago

This is absurd, they should be charged as adults for murder.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police bust DUI driver in parking lot of Old Time Diner

Leesburg police officers apprehended a drunk driving suspect in the parking lot of a local restaurant. An officer saw a white Chevrolet box truck run a red light on the morning of Dec. 17 on Canal Street and U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. The officer began to follow the truck and paced it going 63 miles per hour. The officer observed the truck swerve into the far right lane as he initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of Old Time Diner on West North Boulevard. The officer was joined by another Leesburg patrol officer who made contact with the driver, identified as 26-year-old James A.Timmons. The officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Timmons’ breath and noted in his report that Timmons had glassy, bloodshot and watery eyes.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon couple argument leaves one stabbed and other in jail

A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life. According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of threatening woman with knife during argument over text messages

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of threatening a woman with a knife during an argument over text messages. On Wednesday, an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with Antonyo Vincent Jackson and the female victim, and both individuals stated that the disturbance was only verbal.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police arrest murder suspect in apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the City of Alachua nearly two weeks ago. Alachua Police Department officials say they arrested Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, on Thursday in connection to the Dec. 9 shooting at One 51 Apartments. Jaquan Robinson, 22, was killed in what officials describe as a “drug deal gone foul.”
ALACHUA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges

Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages

A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages

A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

APD arrests man connected to Alachua shooting

Alachua Police Department (APD) officials arrested a suspect connected to a Dec. 9 fatal shooting in Alachua. On Thursday, APD announced the arrest of Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, in connection with shooting Jaquan Robinson, 22, of Fort White at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. Calhoun was charged with second-degree...
ALACHUA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed for making false report after claiming debit card was fraudulently used

A 42-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of making a false report regarding the fraudulent use of his debit card. On Tuesday, November 22, MCSO was notified of a burglary that had occurred near the 8700 block of SE Baseline Road. A man, identified as Gary Mark Antich, arrived at MCSO’s office and claimed that his vehicle had been burglarized on Monday, November 14 while he was eating at a local restaurant.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Armed robbery suspects charged with murdering accomplice

Alachua County — Alachua County deputies accuse two armed robbery suspects of murdering their accomplice, because he died while they were committing a crime. On December 9th, the Sheriff's Office says Jacoby Edwards, Andre Bleau, and Cameron Gibbs went to an apartment in the Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments to commmit an armed home invasion. Deputies say the target of the home invasion knew Edwards, and let him in, and then the other two rushed in with a gun.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Two people arrested in Ocala after high-speed pursuit ends in crash

A man and woman were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a high-speed pursuit in Ocala ended with a crash. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy was parked at the Murphy Express located at 17 Cedar Radial Pass when a Chevrolet Trailblazer was observed near the front of the store. The deputy watched as a white male, later identified as 37-year-old Cody Allen Calton, stepped outside the vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ocala man, 11-year-old killed in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old child both died after a crash on SR-91 in Sumter County Thursday, FHP said. Around 12:57 a.m., seven people were traveling in an SUV while another driver was traveling in a sedan north along SR-91. According to FHP, the sedan driver overtook and collided with the back of the SUV. The sedan traveled onto the grass shoulder of the median and came to a stop.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy