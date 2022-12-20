'Clerks' duo Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes coming to metro Detroit event

While metro Detroit has long been home to numerous party stores (that’s Michigan-speak for convenience store), next year it will host two of the most famous big-screen characters to hang out at such a site.

Director Kevin Smith is scheduled to join his “Clerks III” co-star Jason Mewes at Astronomicon, the annual pop-culture event that will take place in March at Livonia’s Burton Manor.

Joining the famous cinematic duo at the gathering will be several other actors from the R-rated comedy, which was released in September and achieved a whopping 93% favorable rating with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes (critics gave it a 63% thumbs up).

Mewes and Smith first appeared as the frequently stoned pot dealers Jay and Silent Bob in 1994’s “Clerks,” the low-budget cult comedy written and directed by Smith that launched his career. That movie led to a veritable franchise of Jay and Silent Bob projects that is almost 30 years old.

In 2019, “Clerks" was chosen to join the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, which preserves movies deemed culturally, historically or artistically important.

Mewes was set to appear at last year's Astronomicon, but he had to cancel because he was busy filming "Clerks III.”

The gathering runs March 3-5, with Smith's visit scheduled for March 4. Tickets for adults start at $30. For more information on celebrity guests and a full range of ticket prices, go to Astronomicon.com.

Contact Detroit Free Press pop culture critic Julie Hinds at jhinds@freepress.com.