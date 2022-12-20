Greg Heiar identifies five areas to improve exposed during Aggies road trip

LAS CRUCES - After breaking down the film from five recent road games New Mexico State men's basketball coach said the Aggies need to improve in five areas entering conference play.

The Aggies went 1-1 in Las Vegas, beating San Diego and losing to UC Irvine. They went 1-2 during a week long road trip last week with losses to Santa Clara and St. Mary's and a win over Duquesne.

"There is five things we are emphasizing," Heiar said. "We aren't playing to the scoreboard. We are playing to improve in those areas because we have to improve in those areas if we want to have success moving forward."

The Aggies are 6-4 on the season entering the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational in El Paso this week with Western Athletic Conference play to follow.

NM State plays Kent State at 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, followed by a game against either North Carolina A&T or rival UTEP on Thursday.

"We are just being more team oriented," Aggies guard Deshawndre Washington said. "It's our first year together. I don't think the three games we had on our road trip was too bad."

Coming together as a team, as well as point of attack defense, ball movement, rebounding and finishing in the paint.

"Just becoming a better team is more about how you treat your teammate and speak to your teammates," Heiar said. "It's easy when things are going well, but when things aren't going your way, how do you respond and act toward each other. That's something with a new group that we still need to improve on."

Heiar pointed to the Aggies 81-68 loss at St. Mary's, where the Aggies shot 40 percent, allowed 13 for 31 from the 3-point line and were outrebounded 44-25 and had just one assist on 21 made field goals with six turnovers.

"St. Mary's is kind of the measuring stick because they are the best team on our schedule up to this point," Heiar said. "They are a border line Top 25 team, they are experienced and the move the ball on offense and play really good team defense."

St. Mary's seven-footer Mitchell Saxen had more assists (3) than the Aggies to go with 10 points and 11 rebounds and challenged shots anytime the Aggies guards got into the paint.

"They made it basically a two on two game on any ball screen and didn't help and if you went in there, you had to finish versus a (seven-footer)," Heiar said. "It was kind of like when we played UTEP the first time and they deny you all over the court and make you make one-on-one plays. You have to give St. Mary's credit, but one assist in 40 minutes? Come on now."

The Aggies emphasized passing the ball as they returned home with 17 assists against Northern New Mexico on Sunday.

"Against St. Mary's, we only had one assist so (Sunday) we emphasized moving the ball a little more without turning it over," Washington said. "That is one positive point so we can keep building going into conference."

The Aggies couldn't keep the St. Mary's guards out of the paint and St. Mary's had 12 offensive rebounds with six leading to made St. Mary's 3s.

Heiar said the team's goal is to shoot over 60 percent in the paint and that the Aggies were 40 percent in the Aggies recent five-game road trip.

They were shooting over 65 percent on Sunday against Northern New Mexico and will need to continue that trend against good teams.

"When you only turn the ball over six times and have one assist, you didn't finish plays and finishing plays goes with making free throws," Heiar said. "Attacking the paint and drawing the defense and making the right decision is something we really talked about. It's on the offensive end, and players love the offensive end of the court."

