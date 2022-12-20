ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Greg Heiar identifies five areas to improve exposed during Aggies road trip

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCMP9_0joz0H8J00

LAS CRUCES - After breaking down the film from five recent road games New Mexico State men's basketball coach said the Aggies need to improve in five areas entering conference play.

The Aggies went 1-1 in Las Vegas, beating San Diego and losing to UC Irvine. They went 1-2 during a week long road trip last week with losses to Santa Clara and St. Mary's and a win over Duquesne.

"There is five things we are emphasizing," Heiar said. "We aren't playing to the scoreboard. We are playing to improve in those areas because we have to improve in those areas if we want to have success moving forward."

The Aggies are 6-4 on the season entering the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational in El Paso this week with Western Athletic Conference play to follow.

NM State plays Kent State at 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, followed by a game against either North Carolina A&T or rival UTEP on Thursday.

"We are just being more team oriented," Aggies guard Deshawndre Washington said. "It's our first year together. I don't think the three games we had on our road trip was too bad."

Coming together as a team, as well as point of attack defense, ball movement, rebounding and finishing in the paint.

"Just becoming a better team is more about how you treat your teammate and speak to your teammates," Heiar said. "It's easy when things are going well, but when things aren't going your way, how do you respond and act toward each other. That's something with a new group that we still need to improve on."

Heiar pointed to the Aggies 81-68 loss at St. Mary's, where the Aggies shot 40 percent, allowed 13 for 31 from the 3-point line and were outrebounded 44-25 and had just one assist on 21 made field goals with six turnovers.

"St. Mary's is kind of the measuring stick because they are the best team on our schedule up to this point," Heiar said. "They are a border line Top 25 team, they are experienced and the move the ball on offense and play really good team defense."

St. Mary's seven-footer Mitchell Saxen had more assists (3) than the Aggies to go with 10 points and 11 rebounds and challenged shots anytime the Aggies guards got into the paint.

"They made it basically a two on two game on any ball screen and didn't help and if you went in there, you had to finish versus a (seven-footer)," Heiar said. "It was kind of like when we played UTEP the first time and they deny you all over the court and make you make one-on-one plays. You have to give St. Mary's credit, but one assist in 40 minutes? Come on now."

The Aggies emphasized passing the ball as they returned home with 17 assists against Northern New Mexico on Sunday.

"Against St. Mary's, we only had one assist so (Sunday) we emphasized moving the ball a little more without turning it over," Washington said. "That is one positive point so we can keep building going into conference."

The Aggies couldn't keep the St. Mary's guards out of the paint and St. Mary's had 12 offensive rebounds with six leading to made St. Mary's 3s.

Heiar said the team's goal is to shoot over 60 percent in the paint and that the Aggies were 40 percent in the Aggies recent five-game road trip.

They were shooting over 65 percent on Sunday against Northern New Mexico and will need to continue that trend against good teams.

"When you only turn the ball over six times and have one assist, you didn't finish plays and finishing plays goes with making free throws," Heiar said. "Attacking the paint and drawing the defense and making the right decision is something we really talked about. It's on the offensive end, and players love the offensive end of the court."

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on Twitter @jpgroves.

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 KLAQ

Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?

El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Local business owner recognized by mayor

“This place is not what it was before,” local business owner Randy McMillan said during public input at the Dec. 19 Las Cruces City Council meeting. “It is becoming a war zone.”. At the meeting, Mayor Ken Miyagishima recognized McMillan and Chris Allen of Las Cruces for saving...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

2 women killed in head-on crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A man has been charged after a deadly head-on crash in Las Cruces took the lives of two women Thursday evening. 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola is officially with two felony counts of vehicular homicide, involving alcohol or drugs. He was also charged with one felony count of causing a crash, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his sister, Erin

EL PASO, Texas -- Beto O'Rourke announced on a Facebook post the passing of his sister, Erin. "She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," said O'Rourke. In a Washington Post article from O'Rourke's presidential run, O'Rourke described Erin as...
EL PASO, TX
Travel Maven

These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Texas

The Lone Star State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Las Cruces man held without bond, accused of carjacking pursuit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a Motion in District Court requesting defendant 36-year-old Adrian Mendez, to be held without bond pending trial on one count of Armed Robbery, three Counts of Aggravated Fleeing of Law Enforcement Officer, one count of Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer (Deadly […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Assistant city manager/former fire chief retires

The City of Las Cruces held a flag ceremony and retirement celebration for Assistant City Manager and former Las Cruces Fire Chief Eric Enriquez Dec. 15 at City Hall. A native of Las Cruces, Enriquez graduated from Mayfield High School and earned a degree in finance from New Mexico State University. He worked at his parents’ tortilla factory and restaurant, Jose Maria, in Alamogordo before being recruited by former Las Cruces Fire Marshal Adolf Zubia to join the Las Cruces Fire Department.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy