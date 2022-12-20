ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark man gets prison in 2021 domestic violence case

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
 5 days ago
A Newark man was sentenced to two years in prison in a 2021 domestic violence case earlier this week.

Zachary Bennett, 30, of Newark, was found guilty of two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, and one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, in Licking County Common Pleas Court.

According to the Licking County Prosecutor's Office, on Dec. 5, 2021, Bennett went to a neighbor's home, reporting his wife, 23-year-old Christina Bennett, had shot him. The agency said Bennett didn't mention his wife had also been shot, but officers found her bleeding from her side when they arrived at the couple's home.

The agency said Christina Bennett claimed Zachary Bennett had come home in a drunken rage and attacked her while she tried to sleep.

"He immediately began to strangle her, chased her through the apartment, fought her, bit her, and told her that she was going to die," the agency said, explaining Christina Bennett was able to secure the firearm Zachary Bennett kept in a bedroom drawer and shot him as he was laying on top of her, pressing on her throat.

The agency said Christina Bennett got away from Zachary Bennett and ran to the adjoining living room, but Zachary Bennett followed her, putting her in a chokehold.

"As she was being strangled, Christinas attempted to shoot him again in an effort to save her life but accidentally shot herself," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the Licking County Prosecutor's Office, their agency recommended a sentence of six to eight years in prison.

During sentencing last Wednesday, a victim advocate read a statement from Christina Bennett detailing past incidents of domestic violence in her relationship with Zachary Bennett. He was previously convicted of misdemeanor assault for strangling Christina and was on probation for that case at the time of the new case, the prosecutor's office said.

Judge Thomas Marcelain imposed a minimum prison term of two years in the case.

Comments / 2

Julie Tignor Glosser
5d ago

oh gee 2 years for trying to kill somebody, I hope his wrist doesn't hurt from that slap, why is he not charged with attempted murder

Reply
3
 

