Exhibits, galleries, theater and more: Seacoast arts and culture news

Animals in the Arts youth program

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Animal Welfare Society Youth Programs introduces "Animals in the Arts," a new humane education program for animal-loving, art-loving students. "Watercolor Pet Portraits" will be held Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 in AWS' Youth Programs Classroom in the Boston House at 46 Holland Road, Kennebunk.

During the three-hour program, students explore the world of water colors while painting their very own pet portrait. Led by Amanda Zimmerman, AWS Humane Educator, and guest teacher, fine artist and professor Suzanne Demeolearn, students are taught foundational skills of watercolor painting, color mixing, and learn how to trace an image directly onto watercolor paper using a window and the power of the sun! Students will use fine art quality watercolor paper, paints and brushes (provided) to learn how to render a pet’s portrait from a color photo. Students can bring a picture of their own pet or choose to paint one of AWS' adoptable pets.

During class breaks, students may visit with Norman the resident guinea pig and other companion animals. Miss Amanda will also do a mini-lesson on reading animal body language.

Brushes, paints, and watercolor paper will be provided for students to use during the class. Students can take home their portrait at the end of the session. Or students may opt to paint an AWS pet and donate their work to be gifted to the pet’s new family once adopted.

$50 registration fee, which includes access to supplies and instruction. Registration is online at: https://animalwelfaresociety.org/events/category/youth/day-camps/school-vacation-camp/

Dec. 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Students ages 6 to 10 years old

Dec. 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Students ages 11 to 18 years old

For more information, please contact AWS' Youth Programs Coordinator Amanda Zimmerman at 207-985-3244 ext 109 or via email at youthprograms@animalwelfaresociety.org.

Lamont Gallery at Phillips Exeter Academy to host ‘Still No More’

EXETER — Lamont Gallery at Phillips Exeter Academy will host Still No More on view from Jan. 24 to April 15, 2023. The exhibition presents a stimulating, renewed energy to the tradition of still life. Brent, Duennebier, Howard, Kostianovsky, Pitsch, and Surdam present a synthesis of tradition and contemporary culture as they examine how still life continues to be relevant in artistic practice while propelling the style forward. The title of the exhibition references this sense of pushing beyond a static staged perspective in favor of work that reads as more of an evolutionary, convergent state between art history and contemporary culture. Through the mediums of ceramics, photography, sculpture, installation, and painting, the exhibition expands the potential of what a still life can be while preserving the essence of what makes the genre iconic and memorable. Although decorative and seemingly beautiful, the works on view weave elements of dystopia or tragedy into the narrative as they engage contemporary issues such as climate change, genetically modified foods, and mass consumption.

The history and evolution of the still life span art history as a constant portal through which viewers glimpse into culturally relevant objects and reflect on their symbolism. While the exhibiting artists follow the still life tradition of presenting assumed markers of class, hierarchies of taste, and the reminder of impermanence, they do so with humor and undertones of dystopic tragedy. Each playfully resists classic sumptuous icons in favor of an array of high and low-brow objects that are indicators of our time. While traditional still lifes would celebrate ripe fruit and a silver chalice, Still No More elevates things like cast cinderblocks and cardboard, boxed cake mix, and discarded toys. What do these objects say of the contemporary moment? What predictions do they make for the future?

Exhibiting Artist include: Sarah Meyers Brent (Mass.), Nicole Duennebier (Mass.), Lindsey Lou Howard (N.Y.), Tamara Kostianovsky (N.Y.), Christina Pitsch (N.H.), and Arden Surdam (Calif.)

There will be an opening reception on Jan. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Visit the Lamont Gallery website to learn more about the exhibit and find out about additional events and educational programming: www.exeter.edu/lamontgallery.