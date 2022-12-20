ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, CT

Plainfield tops Griswold in girls basketball; Monday's top high school sports performances

By The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dpfez_0joz0Cig00

The Plainfield girls basketball team improved to 2-1 with a 47-35 victory over Griswold, while the Norwich Free Academy boys basketball team fell short against New London at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Here are Monday's top performances:

Girls basketball

Maddie Nordstrom, Plainfield: Junior forward collected 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists to lift the Panthers to a 47-35 win over Griswold.

Hannah Irons, Plainfield: Senior guard had 13 points, six assists, and five steals as the Panthers improved to 2-1 with a win over Griswold.

Morgan Yonush, Plainfield: Junior center grabbed 13 rebounds, scored eight points, and had six blocks in a 47-35 win over Griswold.

Julianna Gallow, Plainfield: Senior collected nine points, four rebounds, and two assists in a win against Griswold.

Football All StarsKillingly's Dreibholz leads The Bulletin's football All Stars. Meet the rest of the team.

Natalie Becotte, Griswold: Junior forward scored a game-high 16 points but the Wolverines (1-3) fell to Plainfield, 47-35.

Abby Matheson, Griswold: Sophomore guard scored 11 points in a loss against Plainfield.

Boys basketball

Edwin Santana, Norwich Free Academy: Senior forward scored a team-high 15 points, but the Wildcats (0-3) fell short against New London, 62-58, at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Tony Williams, Norwich Free Academy: Junior guard netted 11 points in the Wildcats' loss against New London (2-0).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fbschedules.com

UConn finalizes 2023 football schedule

The UConn Huskies have finalized their 2023 football schedule, which includes six home games and six road games. All 12 of UConn’s opponents were previously known and confirmed by the school. However, the previously announced dates for games against the Duke Blue Devils and the NC State Wolfpack were swapped.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Three dead in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
GROTON, CT
FOX 61

Pedestrian killed in Norwich collision

NORWICH, Conn. — A man has died after a car collision in Meriden on Thursday evening and the driver is in custody. Norwich police said at 4:33 p.n., they received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Hickory and Golden Street. Injuries were reported and emergency medical services were sent to the scene.
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Shoreline communities experience flooding; flash freeze possible

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, coastal communities had their hands full with Friday’s storm. Everything from rain and wind to flooding and even a freeze were on the table. Some experienced the flooding. Now, they’re bracing for the potential flash freeze. On the coast, flooding...
MILFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Historic Caprilands house moving to NY

COVENTRY — The once heralded Caprilands Herb Farm farmhouse is being disassembled and transported piece by piece to a new location in Stamfordville, New York, where it will be reconstructed as close as possible to the original home. “It’s being recycled,” said David Gengo, owner of Salem Preservation LLC,...
COVENTRY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

From Ez Street to Roast Meat Hill Road: These are Connecticut's quirky street names

There are some odd street names out there. Recently, a street name in Killingworth, Conn., has caused controversy for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to First Selectman Nancy Gorski, a PETA representative offered to help pay for new signage if Roast Meat Hill Road was renamed to “Roast Vegan Hill Road." PETA also offered to “hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town.”
KILLINGWORTH, CT
WTNH

School bus grazed by bullet in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities. New Haven Public Schools said that four students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district. Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
ABC6.com

VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett

Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Power to be shut to Lincoln neighborhood after electrical fire

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An electrical fire set ablaze in a Lincoln home Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a second alarm went off for a structure fire at 105 Cobble Hill Rd. Lincoln Fire Department Chief Tim Walsh said upon arrival, crews noticed wires down in the home. “The...
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

Astronomical high tide adds to winter storm in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– As a result of astronomical high tides, in addition to the winter storm in Southern New England, clean up crews have take to Ocean Road in Narragansett to remove the wash up from the ocean. Swells higher than 6 feet crashed over the sea wall, flooding...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WTNH

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) –A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Norwich. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Prospect Street and Hickory Street, according to police. The pedestrian’s identity has not been publicly announced. The driver was “located” at the scene, according to police, […]
NORWICH, CT
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy