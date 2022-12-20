ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser to receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs Film Awards

By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 5 days ago
Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor, for his performance in "The Whale" at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

The Film Awards will take place in person on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the Palm Springs International Film Festival running through Jan. 16. The 2021 and 2022 festivals were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of "The Whale," written by Samuel Hunter, Fraser plays an English teacher living with obesity whose time is running out. As he makes a last bold attempt to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Charlie must confront, with his full heart and fierce wit, long-buried traumas and unspoken love that have haunted him for decades. "The Whale" is also a soaring character study of a man wrestling with the enormity of his regret, the duty of fatherhood and the feasibility of goodness itself. The film also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton.

“Brendan Fraser demonstrates his impressive talent in Darren Aronofsky’s powerful adaptation of 'The Whale.' Fraser gives an extraordinary and haunting performance that paints a vivid portrait of our inability to escape our own sadness,” Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement. “For this award-caliber performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actor to Brendan Fraser.”

Fraser has received Best Actor nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Association, Hollywood Critics Association, Satellite Awards and several regional film critics organizations.

Fraser is best known for his role in "The Mummy" franchise as Rick O’Connell. Past work also includes "Crash," "The Quiet American," "Gimme Shelter," "Escape from Planet Earth," "George of the Jungle" and "Looney Tunes: Back in Action."

Past recipients of the Spotlight Award, Actor include Bryan Cranston for "Trumbo" and Andrew Garfield for "Hacksaw Ridge." Both went on to receive Academy Award nominations for Best Actor.

Fraser joins this year’s previously announced honorees: Cate Blanchett (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Austin Butler (Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor), Viola Davis (Chairman’s Award), Danielle Deadwyler (Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress), Colin Farrell (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Bill Nighy (International Star Award, Actor), Sarah Polley (Director of the Year Award), Michelle Yeoh (International Star Award) and The Fabelmans (Vanguard Award).

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

