ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Kansas State football completes last-minute recruiting sprint toward early signing day

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 5 days ago

MANHATTAN — Nobody will be more relieved than Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman when Wednesday comes to an end, and he can finally sit back and exhale.

After two weeks on the road tying up loose ends, Klieman and his staff will look to reap the benefit on their recruiting work on the first day of the early signing period.

Barring any last-minute surprises, the Wildcats have 25 firm commitments, counting a pair of transfer portal additions. The recruiting class is ranked No. 36 nationally by 247Sports.

It hasn't been an easy road, given all the moving parts at play in the current college football recruiting climate. Managing an 85-man roster under previous circumstances was challenging enough, and now the transfer portal and the additional COVID year of eligibility have added two more factors for coaches to consider.

"The roster management is very difficult. That's all I can say," Klieman said Monday, during a news conference to discuss K-State's upcoming Sugar Bowl appearance. "We've had a handful (of players) leave. I know there probably will be a couple more. But I don't think there will be 15 more or something, so that we feel like we have a handle on it.

More: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State football teammates 'excited' to face Alabama in Sugar Bowl

"But something's always going to happen or could happen. And so we're talking about it on a daily basis and I'm praying that I can get to the (Dec. 22) signing day press conference and then be able to shut it down. Afternoon of the 22nd, 23rd, 24th (and) 25th, and try to catch my own breath before we reconvene and roll through Dec. 26 until Feb. 1."

Not only were the coaches out trying to find some last-minute additions before signing day. They were playing defense, making sure none of their current commitments flip in the 11th hour.

Earlier in the cycle, the Wildcats lost running back commit Dylan Edwards of Derby first to Notre Dame and then Colorado. And RJ Lester, a defensive back from Fort Smith Arkansas, flipped to Oklahoma State.

But K-State has since flipped three players to its side of the ledger, most recently Aurora, Colorado, tight end Andrew Metzger from Colorado. They also nabbed wide receiver Wesley Watson from the Buffaloes, and Iowa Western Community College defensive back Will Lee from Oregon State.

More: Kansas State football to get Alabama's best shot in the Sugar Bowl

Lee, who helped Iowa Western to a NJCAA national championship victory over Hutchinson this past week, got a recent offer from Alabama, but held firm with his K-State commitment.

Recent transfer portal additions are former Iowa receiver Keagan Johnson and North Dakota State defensive back Marques Sigle.

If all goes according to plan, K-State will clean up in Kansas, with six of the top dozen high school prospects in the state expected to sign. The top prize is Maize High School quarterback Avery Johnson.

The other Kansas high school commits are Olathe South defensive end Jordan Allen, Blue Valley wide receiver Andre Davis, Wichita Collegiate defensive back Wesley Fair, Wichita Kapaun-Mt. Carmel tight end Will Anciaux and offensive lineman Camden Beebe, younger brother of Wildcat All-American Cooper Beebe.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football completes last-minute recruiting sprint toward early signing day

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

K-State football signs 26 during 2023 early period

MANHATTAN – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced the signing of 26 prospects during the early 2023 signing period on Wednesday. Thus far, K-State's Class of 2023 is comprised of 23 high school student-athletes and three community-college transfers. The class includes 15 players on defense and 11 on offense. There are six defensive backs, five linebackers, four wide receivers, three defensive ends, three offensive linemen and two tight ends, while there is one defensive tackle, one quarterback and one running back.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

10 things to know about immediate impact of Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class

In the 20 days since the Big 12 Championship hardware collection at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, Coach Chris Klieman and staff have put the finishing touches on a 2023 recruiting class that currently slots in at fifth among conference programs. Kansas State assembled a class with 26 commits to commandeer a top-30 registry in 247Sports’ rating system. Klieman has been aboard the Wildcat Express for 1,475 days and, in the last 20, has made a big mark on the present and future of the K-State football program.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Kansas State senator resigns midway through term

TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Largest belt buckle in the world now located in KS

ABILENE (KSNT) – The town of Abilene has yet another claim to fame. After months of waiting, the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau is showing off the newest World’s Largest Belt Buckle. The belt buckle comes in at 19 feet, 10.5 inches wide and 13 feet, 11.25 inches tall, and is the largest on record […]
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building. A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week. The state has previously said the project to tear the building down....
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash

GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Negotiations ongoing for potential sale of Emporia Country Club

Negotiations continue to sell the Emporia Country Club. The Country Club board held a meeting Tuesday and continued conversations about selling the property to an ownership group led by Emporia businessman Skip Evans. Country Club Board President Steve Neill says the sale could close early next year. All other official...
EMPORIA, KS
kmuw.org

Pipeline company says Kansas oil spill contained, but chemicals found downstream

Chemicals from the Keystone pipeline spill in north-central Kansas have shown up farther downstream in Mill Creek than the oil company’s repeated statements suggest. TC Energy and regulatory agencies say the oil spill is limited to a containment area — the length of the stream that lies between where the company’s pipeline burst and where workers quickly built an earthen dam about four miles downstream.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

How dangerous are these extreme cold temperatures?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With extreme wind chills, doctors say being outside for any amount of time can be dangerous. Medical professionals and the National Weather Service say the weather conditions we’re expecting to get are a recipe for disaster, especially for your health. Cold weather and high winds are a combination that we aren’t used […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 23

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHANNON LEE DECKER, 46, Grandview Plaza, Failure to appear x2; Remains confined to Riley County Jail. RUSSELL ROYAL SPRINGER, 61, Manhattan, Battery on...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
holtonrecorder.net

Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary

Leon and Pam Daugherty of Mayetta will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner and dance on Saturday, Dec. 17. The couple was married on Dec. 22, 1972, in Valley Falls. They and their children, Jeff, Duane and Loretta, invite everyone to join them for dinner and dancing from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex south of Holton. No alcoholic beverages.
MAYETTA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy