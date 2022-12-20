ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, MT

Conrad’s Night Of Prayer

Community Prayer Night is held at 6:30, on the 1st Monday, of every month down at the Conrad Senior Center. Don't worry about a thing, "if" the 1st Monday's a holiday, prayer night will be held on the 2nd Monday of the month. Community Prayer Night in Conrad's non-denominational, & ALL are welcome to stop by at the senior center, 311 Virginia Street. Stay warm, next Community Prayer Night's set for NEXT Monday, the 2nd day of our brand new year.
CONRAD, MT
SBY SR CTR Changes The Date

Our Shelby Senior Center's has a "change of date" for their card party. The date's been moved from NEXT Saturday, the 31st, to Sunday, New Year's Day afternoon. The FUN starts at 1, so come on over, & if you can, bring along a dish to share with our good neighbors. Happy New Year from the Shelby Senior Center, & stay warm...
SHELBY, MT
The Carousel Moved

Actually, our Shelby Carousel "simply moved the date." They had "Christmas at the Carousel" scheduled for yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, but that's been moved/changed to next week, NEXT Wednesday, the 28th, same time as before, from 1, to 4, & the 1st 30 kids in next Wednesday, will receive a FREE ice cream cone. Come out & enjoy the holiday fun all sponsored by our Toole County Friends of the Library. Happy New Year, & Happy Holidays from the Shelby Carousel, & our library "friends."
SHELBY, MT
Dress Warm Give Back @ The Pantry

The Sober Life Hi-Line Group will be volunteering this afternoon (Monday) over at our Sage Brush Food Pantry. Sober Life members should report to the Shelby Civic Center at 3:30, today, & be sure & dress warm as you give back to our Hi-Line communities...
SHELBY, MT
Chester & Rudyard See The Light

The "Tapestry of Light!" It's a Celtic Christmas Celebration by Joseph M. Martin, & will be presented over at the Methodist Church in Chester, this Sunday afternoon at 3. If you're in Rudyard, don't worry about a thing...the "Tapestry" will be presented on Sunday evening at 7, at the Calvary Church in Rudyard. See the light, & Merry Christmas.
RUDYARD, MT
Christmas @ The Carousel

Christmas at the Carousel, is set for NEXT Thursday, the 22nd. Take in our cool Shelby Carousel on Thursday afternoon, the 22nd, from 1, until 4. Christmas at the Carousel is being sponsored & powered by our Toole County Friends of the Library, & the 1st 30, kids will receive a FREE ice cream cone. This Christmas will be even more "special" at our Shelby Carousel.
SHELBY, MT
Be An Angel @ The Smile Shop

With Christmas weekend only a week away, Lena, down at the Smile Shop, invites you to stop by & pick up a Angel Tree tag for the children. You can select a tag or two, & make some Golden Triangle kids really "SMILE." You can be a real angel for the kids this Christmas. Merry Christmas from Lena, at Shelby's Smile Shop.
SHELBY, MT
“They’ll” Be Doing The Cooking

A FREE Community Christmas Dinner's planned for this Sunday afternoon, Christmas day, starting at 2, at the Conrad Community Center. They'll do all the cooking, & you'll be chowing down on turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce & pie TOO! Don't worry about a thing, there'll be delivery with 5 miles of Conrad. Please call Lisa, at 278 0159, for delivery arrangements. Good company, good food & good companionship with your good neighbors...it's what Christmas is all about here in the Big Sky.
CONRAD, MT
Shelby School Board Will Meet

Our Shelby School Board has a meeting scheduled for tonight (Tuesday.) The board meeting will get underway at 7 o'clock SHARP in the administration building. MAN! This is the shortest blog I've ever done. I suspect this evening's meeting might be a little bit longer. Merry Christmas, & stay warm...
SHELBY, MT
FREE Family Dinners In Conrad

This Saturday afternoon, there'll be free family dinner for Moose members along with their Moose family members. Those platters will be served up from 4, to 6, on Saturday, & if you can, why not bring along a health salad or scrumptious dessert. Merry Christmas from the Moose, & keep warm...
CONRAD, MT
