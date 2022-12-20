Actually, our Shelby Carousel "simply moved the date." They had "Christmas at the Carousel" scheduled for yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, but that's been moved/changed to next week, NEXT Wednesday, the 28th, same time as before, from 1, to 4, & the 1st 30 kids in next Wednesday, will receive a FREE ice cream cone. Come out & enjoy the holiday fun all sponsored by our Toole County Friends of the Library. Happy New Year, & Happy Holidays from the Shelby Carousel, & our library "friends."

SHELBY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO