Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
Related
NOLA.com
Family of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell blames political leaders for his killing
The family of Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, the New Orleans-born comedian who was shot dead -- inadvertently, police suspect -- outside the Rouses grocery store in New Orleans' Central Business District, blamed political leaders Saturday for his killing. “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Sherilyn...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell Identified as Victim in Fatal New Orleans Grocery Store Shooting
Tributes have been pouring in for beloved comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell following the news of a shooting death that happened outside of Rouses on Baronne Street.in New Orleans. According to WWL-TV, the fatal shooting took place Friday evening (Dec. 23) outside of the Rouses Market. When police responded, they...
NOPD seeks person of interest in Friday homicide
New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest connected to the fatal shooting at the Rouses Market in the Warehouse District on Friday.
Friends and family lash out in wake of CBD murder
Loved ones are vocal after the murder of a New Orleans-born comedian in Downtown New Orleans. “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Brandon Montrell’s mother, Sherilyn Price, said.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District
A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
Man dead, woman wounded in Venetian Isles double shooting, NOPD
When they arrived, a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
One dead in New Orleans East shooting
According to NOPD spokesperson Reese Harper, the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. on Tara Lane near Bundy Road. The victim died at the scene.
Motorcyclist dies after collision sends him off elevated expressway
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the driver's identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified. No further details are available at this time.
WDSU
NOLA mom loses child to violence on Christmas; encourages others dealing with loss during holidays
A New Orleans mom turning her pain into passion, just two years after her only child was shot and killed in New Orleans East. LaRicha Rousell, the mother of Ja-Mere Alfred, said, " This year I said I am not going to lose my mind. I am not going to be bound to the bed. I will cry. I cry daily, but Sunday is also Jesus' birthday."
Christmas morning crash on I-10 kills two men
Two men are dead and other individuals were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run on I-10.
WWL-TV
Man shot and killed outside grocery store in New Orleans Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting death of a man that occurred at the Rouses Market on Baronne Street. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Officers located a 43-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead...
WDSU
Man shot and killed outside the Rouses on Baronne Street
New Orleans police are currently investigating a homicide outside of the Rouses on Baronne Street on Friday. According to police, Brandon Montrell, also known as "Boogie B," sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:07 p.m. Montrell reportedly...
WWL-TV
Victim identified, suspects sought in Rouses shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with a shooting outside a Rouses Market in the Warehouse District Friday. 43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, was the victim, according to City Councilman Oliver Thomas.
One dead, one in stable condition after Central City shooting
This is an ongoing investigation and the Orleans Parish Coroners' office will release the deceased victim's identity after an autopsy and the family is notified.
Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today
It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
Victim calls NOPD after being wounded in St. Roch shooting
The man was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothes
MARRERO, Lou. - According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, a Marrero, Louisiana, man has been arrested and accused of using hidden cameras to record a woman and a juvenile girl while changing clothes.
Man shot and killed at downtown Rouses Market
NOPD is reporting a man has been shot and killed at the downtown Rouses Market at 700 Barone Street. The shooting took place around 4 o’clock this afternoon.
fox8live.com
Grocery store homicide suspects fled in gray sedan, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspects in a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a downtown grocery store fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan, New Orleans police said Saturday (Dec. 24). The NOPD released surveillance camera images of the car and...
New Orleans bicyclist concerned with bike theft now giving bikes for Christmas
A New Orleans man is fed up with all the bikes getting stolen recently in our city, so he's turning the negative into a positive this Christmas through the gift of giving.
Comments / 2