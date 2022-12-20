ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Family of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell blames political leaders for his killing

The family of Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, the New Orleans-born comedian who was shot dead -- inadvertently, police suspect -- outside the Rouses grocery store in New Orleans' Central Business District, blamed political leaders Saturday for his killing. “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Sherilyn...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed outside the Rouses on Baronne Street

New Orleans police are currently investigating a homicide outside of the Rouses on Baronne Street on Friday. According to police, Brandon Montrell, also known as "Boogie B," sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:07 p.m. Montrell reportedly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Victim identified, suspects sought in Rouses shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with a shooting outside a Rouses Market in the Warehouse District Friday. 43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, was the victim, according to City Councilman Oliver Thomas.
WWL-AMFM

Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today

It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

