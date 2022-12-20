A New Orleans mom turning her pain into passion, just two years after her only child was shot and killed in New Orleans East. LaRicha Rousell, the mother of Ja-Mere Alfred, said, " This year I said I am not going to lose my mind. I am not going to be bound to the bed. I will cry. I cry daily, but Sunday is also Jesus' birthday."

