ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash

By Jason McDonald
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQcj8_0joyzNnA00

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County.

According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes.

Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler

Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer had approached US 41 heading westbound on Industrial Park Blvd. and attempted to turn south onto US 41, but due to traffic in the southbound lanes, the semi had come to a stop with its trailer blocking both northbound lanes of US 41.

A Toyota minivan heading northbound on US 41 then crashed into the trailer, killing a Vincennes man and woman.

Indiana State Police have identified 68-year-old Craig Wissel, and his wife, 68-year-old Jane Wissel as the deceased in the incident, both had been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing. Assisting ISP at the scene of the crash was the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

1st update: Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin confirmed that two people were killed in the crash and that Indiana State Police will provide more information as it’s available.

All lanes have reopened following this crash.

Indiana State Police along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a fatal crash involving a car and a semi in Knox County that happened Monday evening.

According to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 41 North and Industrial Park Blvd. near Ramsey Road in Vincennes. Vantlin also confirms that the coroner has been called to the scene.

At this time, we don’t know how many victims are involved. Vantlin also says U.S. 41 N. will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time while crews assist at the scene. U.S. 41 S. is currently down to one lane. We will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville firefighter helps stranded driver in freezing cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Car troubles have been a big fear for many as temperatures drop dangerously low. For one mother, however, that fear became a reality. EvansvilleWatch shared a message from one of their followers, telling the story of how one Evansville firefighter was there for them when she needed it the most. “Earlier […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dispatchers thank first-responders working Christmas Eve

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As families snuggle up and celebrate Christmas Eve, thousands of first-responders across the country are working hard to keep those families safe. The Tri-State is no exception. The day before Christmas, the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch shared this appreciative message on social media. “We would like to take a moment to say […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

One shot following Vincennes argument

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WATCH: Washington PD put out ‘BOLO’ for Santa Claus

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Daviess County law enforcement agencies have put out a “BOLO” for the big man in the red suit, more commonly known as Santa Claus. Dispatchers broadcasted the “be on the look out” message, which was later shared by law enforcement on social media. Authorities say Santa was last seen leaving the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic resumes following crash on Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms a crash temporarily caused traffic to a standstill on the Twin Bridges on Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the southbound lanes. Dispatch says no injuries have been reported. The traffic jam has since cleared up.
HENDERSON, KY
WTHI

Police in Sullivan County rescue injured owl on US 41

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County lent a hand to an injured owl. A post on the sheriff's office's social media account says the owl was hit by a vehicle and hurt. It happened on US 41 near Shelburn. The post says Deputy Luke Haddix, Deputy Cole...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Greene County General Hospital announces New Police Department

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County General Hospital made an exciting announcement this week. The hospital officially introduced its brand new police department to the community on Wednesday. Six officers were sworn in during a ceremony earlier this week. They include: Bryan Woodall, Rick Van Horn, Andrew Gonthier,...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 shot in Vincennes in domestic battery case

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A domestic situation ended with a victim shot in the leg and a Vincennes man arrested Thursday night. According to Vincennes Police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Joice Street with a report that a male subject had been shot. When police arrived they found the victim with […]
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022

Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Hymera gas restored to customers

HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Gas has been restored to Ohio Valley Gas customers in Hymera. According to Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Pirtle, crews were able to restore gas early Saturday morning. The gas outage left 250 customers without natural gas Friday, according to Ohio Valley Gas. If anyone is still struggling with the […]
HYMERA, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville native visits Ukrainian children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville native is back in Ukraine this month, hoping to spread holiday cheer to a country ravaged by war. Dr. John Pfefferle first went to Ukraine in March to do dental work.  This time, he decided to switch the dental gear for a Kevlar vest and red suit. Two weeks before Christmas, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Troopers Investigate Double Fatality Crash on US 41

Knox County – Monday evening, December 19, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard that claimed the lives of a Vincennes couple. Preliminary investigation revealed Russell L. Wilson, 60, of Princeton, was driving a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Popular Terre Haute-based coffee shop announces third location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute coffee shop will soon add an additional location. Little Bear Coffee Company announced the opening of a third location. The business posted a picture of the new spot on Facebook. The building is located on south Third Street, near Lincoln Street.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy