ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County.

According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes.

Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer had approached US 41 heading westbound on Industrial Park Blvd. and attempted to turn south onto US 41, but due to traffic in the southbound lanes, the semi had come to a stop with its trailer blocking both northbound lanes of US 41.

A Toyota minivan heading northbound on US 41 then crashed into the trailer, killing a Vincennes man and woman.

Indiana State Police have identified 68-year-old Craig Wissel, and his wife, 68-year-old Jane Wissel as the deceased in the incident, both had been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing. Assisting ISP at the scene of the crash was the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

All lanes have reopened following this crash.

