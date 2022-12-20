ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Terry Hall, lead singer of ska band The Specials, dies at 63

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuPPE_0joyzC5B00

Terry Hall, the British singer and lead vocalist of the late 1970s ska band The Specials, has died, band members announced in a statement on social media. He was 63.

Hall died “after a brief illness,” according to The Specials. Band members remembered him as “our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.”

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls,” the group said. “His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.”

The Specials formed in Coventry, England, in the late 1970s and found success with songs including 1979′s “Gangsters” and “A Message to You Rudy,” and 1981′s “Ghost Town.”

Hall left the band in 1981 to form Fun Boy Three, and later, the Colourfield and Vegas, according to BBC News. In 1994, he launched a solo career, the news station reported.

Hall reunited with The Specials in 2008 and sang for the band’s eighth studio album, “Encore,” in 2019, according to The Associated Press.

In 1981, Hall co-wrote The Go-Go’s debut single, “Our Lips Are Sealed,” the AP reported. The song was also recorded by Hall’s Fun Boy Three.

In a statement on Twitter, Go-Go’s guitarist Jane Wiedlin remembered Hall as “a lovely, sensitive, talented and unique person.”

“Our extremely brief romance resulted in the song Our Lips Are Sealed, which will forever tie us together in music history,” she wrote. “Terrible news to hear this.”

Other friends and fans also took to social media to remember Hall.

Hall is survived by his wife, Lindy Heymann; and his children, Leo and Felix Hall, according to CNN.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
NASHVILLE, TN
BBC

Terry Hall was diagnosed with cancer before his death, his bandmate reveals

The Specials' frontman Terry Hall had been diagnosed with cancer shortly before his death this week at the age of 63, his bandmate has confirmed. Bassist Horace Panter gave a moving account of his friend's final days revealing they had planned to record a new album in November before Hall was taken ill with a suspected stomach bug.
musictimes.com

Christine McVie ‘Real’ Cause of Death: Sudden Demise Due To This? The Truth!

What is the real cause of the death of Christine McVie?. The 79-year-old singer-songwriter died on November 30 after a "short illness," according to her relatives. "It is with a heavy heart that we notify you of Christine's passing," they said to fans. "She died quietly in hospital this morning,...
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Miss Alabama 2000 winner dies at 43

The winner of the Miss Alabama pageant in 2000, Jana Sanderson McEachern, has died at the age of 43. Ms Sanderson was a Samford University student, graduating with a communications degree after winning the contest, AL.com reported. In the 2001 Miss America contest, she finished in the top 10. The Crestwood Funeral Home didn’t include a cause of death in Ms Sanderson’s obituary, which said she passed away at her home in Gadsen.But J&D Farms, a wedding and event venue co-created by Ms Sanderson, wrote on Facebook that “she bravely took on cancer with grace and dignity that...
ALABAMA STATE
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
The Independent

Oklahoma country star dies in his sleep on his own wedding night

Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding on Saturday.His wife Brenda Flint posted a video clip from their wedding and captioned the post: “I don’t understand.”Flint, 37, was based in Tulsa, and grew up in Holdenville.The cause of his death has not yet been determined.His long-time publicist Clif Doyal said to The Oklahoman: “He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22

Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
123K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy