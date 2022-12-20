ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

MIX 106

8 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2022

Thanks to a wicked winter storm, Christmas 2022 became a flightmare for many families across the Treasure Valley. At one point on Friday, Alaska Airlines canceled all of their outbound flights from Seattle and Portland as the two cities tried to recover from an ice storm that left thick sheets coating both planes and runways. Traveling by road wasn’t much better as several parts of I-84 were closed due to the storm.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Johanna Gains Would Love this Modern Rustic Boise Home [Pics]

BOISE, IDAHO - Without even reading the description that this realtor gave, I automatically got California vibes from just looking at the pictures. Lysi Bishop with Keller Williams Realty Boise starts with "A striking fusion of worlds, Idaho’s rustic beauty and sleek contemporary lines of the California Modern are emboldened in this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece" and she's not wrong this stunning home is something you would expect to see along the California coast.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Last Minute Guide To Classic Christmas Movies

Who doesn't love Christmas? If you're working in retail or deliveries, it is your Super Bowl and Olympics combined. Okay, I forgot the people who work in restaurants and airports. The zoom revolution hasn't taken the place of traveling home for the holidays. For some, Christmas can be a challenge. How do you get into the proper spirit?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Stunning $4.3M Eagle Home Has an Incredible Outdoor Sportsplex [PICS]

Is living in one of America's wealthiest, most beautiful cities on your life's to-do list? Maybe you're in the market for a home that champions healthy, inspired living?. Whether you fall into either camp or neither, this stunning $4.3 million-dollar listing in Eagle, Idaho could be exactly what you're looking for!
EAGLE, ID
MIX 106

Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]

Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Where is the Best City for Christmas in Idaho? Hint: Not Boise

What do you think, does it matter where you celebrate Christmas? I guess it would depend on whether you’d prefer having a beautiful white Christmas with snow and cold weather or not... Or, what about the “price” of Christmas and how much it costs? That will be different depending...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Free House On Boise’s Craigslist Just Needs Land {PICTURES}

Finding affordable housing in Boise has been difficult for the last several years. Everyone is looking for that diamond in the rough meant for them. Maybe you still need to find it. Maybe there's no such thing as a house destined just for you. Or you may be running across it right now.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Area Workers Continue On Despite Holidays and Temperatures

For some of us, the period between Christmas and New Year is a time of taking a well-earned vacation. From courthouses to schools, entire industries shut down or take a lot of time off. Employees who have saved unused vacation days must now use or lose them. However, for others, this time of year will determine whether or not their company stays in business.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Best Desert is Hiding in a Boise Café

From the outside it looks like nothing super special. You may have driven by 100 times before really noticing. Merritt's Family Restaurant has been serving on state street since 1975. It is a favorite for many locals for great reasons. For many, many years, they were open 24/7, now they...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Heart Warming Boise Area Santa Stories That Will Make You Smile

We're only a few days away from Santa's big run, and everyone is a kid when Santa comes to town. Whether we're kids or kids at heart, everyone has a favorite story about the big guy. The big guy is Santa, not Joe Biden. We had an opportunity to ask you to share your favorite Santa stories with us. We've selected the best of the best to share with you right before Santa loads up his sleigh.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Amazing Home With Water Park Still Available 6 Hours From Boise

If you ever wanted to own your piece of Heaven, this might be it! A six-hour commute seems extreme, but this home is 30 minutes from a private airport, so if you can afford your plane, this is totally doable. Getting family and friends to visit should be easy too. Getting them to leave will be difficult because this home has everything.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

A Boise Donut Shop That Ranks as One of the Best in America

As we approach Christmas, is your break room at work turning into a place for more and more treats, too? I noticed the other day at work that our break room had boxes and boxes of donuts — all from different place. So, I started to wonder... which place is the best place for donuts in the Boise area?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Why Every Idahoan Should Watch The Original A Christmas Carol

The story of Ebenezer Scrooge has been told thousands of times since Charles Dickens wrote 'The Christmas Carol.' The story of redemption has been shared on the big screen, in classrooms, and on various other platforms worldwide. The appeal of Dickens' classic is that all of us are redeemable, even a character like Scrooge.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise is Home to Idaho’s Best All You Can Eat Buffet

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID
Community Policy