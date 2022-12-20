Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws was hit by the bullet and taken to IU Health in Bloomington where he died from his injuries.

Greene County law enforcement was assisted by Center Fire Department and Greene County EMS. An investigation is currently ongoing and the story will be updated as more details are released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).