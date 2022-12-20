ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IN

Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene County

By Sky Christian
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pO0s_0joyylt700

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws was hit by the bullet and taken to IU Health in Bloomington where he died from his injuries.

Greene County law enforcement was assisted by Center Fire Department and Greene County EMS. An investigation is currently ongoing and the story will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

One shot following Vincennes argument

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Mitchell man found dead during welfare check

MITCHELL, Ind. — Police in Lawrence County arrested a Mitchell man after they struggled with him during a welfare check on his father. In a social media post, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department said 53-year-old Shawn Edward Hays was in custody at the county jail. Police said officers were...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022

Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WATCH: Washington PD put out ‘BOLO’ for Santa Claus

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Daviess County law enforcement agencies have put out a “BOLO” for the big man in the red suit, more commonly known as Santa Claus. Dispatchers broadcasted the “be on the look out” message, which was later shared by law enforcement on social media. Authorities say Santa was last seen leaving the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Unintentional shooting results in the death of a Springville man

GREENE CO. – A Springville man was killed Saturday in what police are saying was an “unintentional shooting”. The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic weapon to clean it when it “unintentionally” discharged one round striking 21-year-old Bryar Laws.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
FOX59

Police investigating after 2 found dead in Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Columbus home. A 911 call about a shooting on Sumpter Court came in to the Columbus Police Dept. around 8:55 p.m. Police said two people inside the home were pronounced deceased. Both had gunshot wounds. An initial investigation into […]
COLUMBUS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)

Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man dead in apparent accidental shooting

An accidental shooting resulted in the death of a man in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department says 21 year old Bryar Laws died from injuries at IU Health in Bloomington where he was transported after he was struck by a round from a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say a 16...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Decker under boil order advisory

DECKER, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say the town of Decker will be on a boil order until further notice. Officials say the heater failed and caused the chlorine feedlines to freeze and then bust. Officials say they currently do not have a time frame for when the advisory will be lifted. Randy Kendall, Water Operator, […]
DECKER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer […]
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Two Road Accident in Daviess Co.

A one-vehicle accident took place yesterday morning around 6:50 a.m. The caller reported hitting a pole near 300 W and State Road 358 in Washington. The air bags did not deploy, and no injuries were reported. A two-vehicle accident was reported in Montgomery yesterday afternoon around 4:25 pm. The accident...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
PRINCETON, IN
WTHI

Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Double fatal on 41 south of Vincennes

A Vincennes couple died last night when their vehicle hit a semi trailer. At 6:40-pm, Indiana State Police responded to the crash at US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard. 60-year-old Russell Wilson of Princeton was said to be driving a 2015 Peterbuilt Tractor-Trailer west on Industrial Park Boulevard and stopped at US 41. He then proceeded across the northbound lanes to turn south.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy