Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Are you happy for just the roof over your head this holiday?David HeitzDenver, CO
Furry, Four-Legged Volunteers Help Airport Travelers Manage StressColorado JillDenver, CO
BREAKING: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'RemiThornton, CO
HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entriesInna DMorrison, CO
Casa Bonita set to re-open in May 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
thecomeback.com
Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George
When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction
Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Travis Hunter makes startling accusation against Florida State
When five-star cornerback Travis Hunter announced he was hitting the transfer portal, you knew several schools would be knocking at his door even though he was almost certainly going to follow his former coach, Deion Sanders, to Colorado. And that’s exactly what he did. However, Hunter made an accusation...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Look: 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Flips From ACC To SEC Program
Four-star quarterback recruit LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to South Carolina. Sellers was the Orange's top recruit in the 2023 class. Sellers, a South Carolina native, had been committed to Syracuse since March of this year. He didn't receive an offer from South Carolina until October 22.
Former Florida State assistant coach hired as head coach at HBCU
The deal is reportedly for three years as the longtime assistant earns his first job leading a program.
Top Alabama Assistant Reportedly Leaving For New Job
Alabama will reportedly lose an assistant coach after the Sugar Bowl. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, North Texas is hiring Drew Svoboda as its associate head coach and special teams coordinator. He served as Nick Saban's special assistant this year after joining the Crimson Tide as a special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in 2021.
Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst
The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders talks Travis Hunter, why he loved playing both ways
Deion Sanders sees a lot of himself in Travis Hunter. In fact, when the former Jackson State head coach — now the head coach at the University of Colorado — secured a commitment from the five-star defensive back out of Suwanee, Georgia back in 2021, he began to map out a plan of how to best utilize Hunter’s unique skill set on both sides of the ball.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders opens up about the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Deion Sanders discusses with Shannon Sharpe how he handled the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. Deion details the adversity he faced throughout his tenure as Jackson State head coach. When asked how he and the team dealt with the water crisis Deion said: “We don’t make excuses for it, we keeping on pressing and make it happen.”
Top SEC Wide Receiver Announces Transfer To Rival SEC School
Georgia poached another prominent wide receiver from an SEC adversary. Mississippi State's leading wide receiver, Rara Thomas, committed to the Bulldogs on Thursday. Later that day, Missouri's top wideout decided to join him. Dominic Lovett revealed his choice to transfer to Georgia by posting an Instagram photo of him sitting...
Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Alabama Bowl Prep Is Bad News For Kansas State
Just because Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff doesn't mean Nick Saban's squad is going to sleepwalk through the Sugar Bowl. In fact, it sounds like the Crimson Tide are taking a very serious approach to their final game of the season. Speaking to reporters this week, Saban...
Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments
Lane Kiffin will not miss out on the chance to taunt Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher when it comes to recruiting and NIL matters. Fisher recently offered comments about recruiting and the transfer portal, calling it an “absolute joke” and decrying “so much tampering” in the portal. These comments struck some as hypocritical, as Fisher... The post Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Fans Concerned After Pam Oliver Slurs Words During Packers-Dolphins Injury Report
A few NFL fans have some concerns about FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver. She didn’t sound quite like herself while... The post NFL Fans Concerned After Pam Oliver Slurs Words During Packers-Dolphins Injury Report appeared first on Outsider.
Texas A&M Football: Aggies Add Huge Transfer Portal Player
The Texas A&M football program received a huge boost at the corner position this Thursday as UNC DB transfer Tony Grimes committed to the Aggies via his twitter. Grimes measures 6 feet tall and 195 pounds. He has been a starter since his first year on the Tar Heel defense, and has seen some ups and downs. Aggie fans may recall Grimes for two reasons: first, he almost signed with Texas A&M out of his high school in Virginia Beach, but ended up attending UNC after reclassifying. Second, Grimes had a stellar game against the Aggies in the 2020 Orange Bowl, when he was a true freshman.
Sports Illustrated's 2023 recruiting class rankings has Gators in top 10
The Florida Gators 2023 recruiting class comes in at No. 10 in Sports Illustrated’s recruiting rankings after early signing day wrapped up on Wednesday. The Gators had been hovering around the top ten of the recruiting rankings since July when a surge of commitments created a buzz around the Florida program and first-year head coach Billy Napier. This is a stark contrast from the end of June when Napier penned an open letter to the Gator Nation essentially pleading for patience and trust in the process.
FOX Sports
Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
FOX Sports
'The defense was just too much!' - Mark Sanchez and Kevin Kugler react to the Chiefs' victory over the Seahawks
Mark Sanchez and Kevin Kugler break down the impressive performance from the Kansas City Chiefs' defense in the victory against the Seahawks. Kugler and Sanchez also praised Patrick Mahomes.
FOX Sports
College basketball tiers: Purdue, UConn, Arizona among top teams
Raise your hand if you predicted Purdue and UConn as the top-two teams in the nation at the holiday break … anyone?. We are almost two months into the 2022-23 men's college basketball season, and while the likes of Houston, Kansas and Arkansas have lived up to preseason expectations, the same can't be said for others.
Comments / 4