A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
This is what it looks like when the Hudson River floodsJenn LeachNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
Washington Examiner
Census: New York lost more people than any other state
(The Center Square) – Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday showed New York has lost a greater percentage of its population over the last two years than any other state. The state’s population estimate as of July 1, 2020, was 20.1 million people, a nearly 100,000 decline...
proclaimerscv.com
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
wnypapers.com
Nearly $30 million in final Excluded Workers Fund payments to be sent to New Yorkers in need
Most recipients will get maximum benefit amount of $15,600. √ More than $2 billion was distributed to 130,000 New Yorkers who did not qualify for traditional unemployment insurance or other pandemic relief benefits. √ First-of-its-kind program served as model for local & state governments across country who established similar programs.
Almost $1,000 In Heating Bill Money Is Available To Help New York State Residents
As the temperature continues to drop around New York State, you may find yourself struggling to pay your heating bill. Many families are struggling due to increased food costs and buying presents for the kids for Christmas. There is help available. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP,...
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs legislation to conserve 30% of land and water by 2030
Legislation sets conservation goal to promote biodiversity and preserve land & water. √ Supports national goal of ‘America the Beautiful’ initiative set by President Biden. Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation (A.5390B/S.6191A) that sets the goal to support and contribute to national efforts to conserve at least 30%...
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs legislative package to bolster disaster preparedness efforts in NYS
Legislation exempts certain utility and other workers from travel bans declared during emergencies; requires a plan for the delivery of medicine and medical supplies to pharmacies, hospitals & nursing homes during declared disasters; assures individuals who use certain medical devices have access to electricity during emergencies; requires electric companies restoring services to police departments, fire departments & ambulance services to notify local county offices of emergency management within 24 hours if company cannot restore electric power.
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
These 3 things will put more money in your pocket in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Who doesn’t like extra money in their wallet?. For some New Yorkers, 2023 could put some extra cash into their wallets or bank accounts -- a very welcome surprise after the gift-giving holiday season and the record-high inflation prices that have New Yorkers paying more money for everything from medicine, to food, to personal care items.
wamc.org
Hochul to seek federal assistance following crippling storm
Frigid temperatures are being felt across the state from the storm that brought high winds, snow, flooding, and blackouts. Roads and a portion of the New York State thruway in Western New York remained closed Saturday. The National Guard was deployed to assist residents in the Buffalo area. Several people...
Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million
You can contact as soon as possible. Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York. According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.
In 2023 It Will Be Mandatory for NY Employers to Post Job Salaries
Happy New Year New York! Will you start 2023 with a clean slate? Some will join a gym to lose weight, others will plan to quit smoking or get a new job. Can you afford to get a new job? Will you make the same money? More money? In the past this has been a guessing game but not any more.
wnypapers.com
National Grid battling blizzard, treacherous conditions as it works to restore service to affected customers in WNY
Field workers facing gale-force winds, whiteout conditions, impassable roads to reach extensive, ongoing storm damage. National Grid’s crews are facing extremely treacherous weather conditions as they work to safely clean up extensive debris, repair damage and restore power as the result of the ongoing, powerful blizzard that is expected to continue to pummel portions of Western New York through Sunday. The multi-day blizzard, which is being called a “once-in-a-generation storm,” is bringing whiteout conditions, damaging wind gusts approaching 80 mph, and additional power outages, particularly in areas off Lake Erie.
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close, we'll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023.
nystateofpolitics.com
Census: New York saw steepest population decline in the last year
New York continues to lead the country in population loss and outmigration, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Empire State saw the largest annual numeric and percent decline in its population between July 2021 and July 2022, dropping by 180,341 people. Overall, that's a 0.9% decrease in people living in New York, the bureau reported.
New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note
This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
wdkx.com
NY Minimum Wage Increase For 2023
It’s almost the end of 2022, and with that comes the minimum wage increase! Governor Kathy Hochul’s mission to have minimum wage phase into $15 an hour continues, as workers outside New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20, as of Dec. 31.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
NY1
As New York students lose free meals, advocates push for funding
Access to meals in city schools has become a growing problem since federal funding to provide free school lunches expired back in June. Now, more than 700,000 students across 2,000 schools in New York have lost access to free school meals, an issue that has disproportionately affected Black and Latino students.
