Franklin County, ID

DEQ lifts Air Quality Advisory for Franklin County

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 12/21/22: The Idaho Department of Environmental Equality has lifted the Air Quality Advisory for Franklin County.

Air quality is forecast to improve.

Open burning can resume.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Advisory to notify residents of Franklin County of degraded air quality.

Open burning is currently prohibited by Air Quality Rule.

The current Air Quality Index is moderate with a pollutant of concern PM2.5.

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

DEQ will release an update on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

