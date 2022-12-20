Read full article on original website
Grizzlies And Warriors Injury Reports
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.
Nuggets starting Jamal Murray (injury management) on Friday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his 26th start this season after he was sidelined one game for injury management reasons. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 48.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points.
Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) probable on Friday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smart is on track to return after Boston's guard missed one game with an illness. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
Mavs unveil Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers
DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki stood with his son Max, both ready to push the lever that would unveil the statue of the retired Dallas Mavericks star outside the team’s arena. It already had been revealed that the statue depicted Nowitzki’s signature one-legged fadeaway jumper. Not that there ever was any question. “That jump shot, just going up to the sky, creating all type of rain,” said Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham, whose team was playing the Mavericks in the Christmas Day game that followed the Nowitzki ceremony Sunday. Nowitzki has a street named after him not far from American Airlines Center, where his jersey is in the rafters. And now a nearly 24-foot statue on the plaza south of the arena, unveiled on a chilly but sunny morning.
Portland's Damian Lillard (wrist) probable on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard continues to deal with a wrist injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's...
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
Knicks go ice cold in fourth quarter in Christmas collapse against 76ers
Tom Thibodeau understood the stakes, which were little in the grand scheme – it was one game – but meaningful in appearance. “Our players have appreciation for playing on this day,” the Knicks coach said Christmas morning. “You know everyone’s watching.” Everyone watched the Knicks start hot and end as chilly as this December weather. The Knicks, who had run off eight straight wins, have followed the streak by dropping three straight after a fourth-quarter collapse in a 119-112 loss to the 76ers at the Garden on a holiday matinee. The Knicks (18-16) could not cool the red-hot 76ers, who have won eight...
Dallas Mavericks unveil Dirk Nowitzki statue outside American Airlines Center
Nowitzki was a 14-time All-Star for the Mavericks, winning an NBA championship in 2011.
Heat's Jimmy Butler (illness) probable on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Butler is expected to return to the lineup on Friday after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Our models expect him to play 33.0 minutes against the Pacers. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.7 points, 5.9...
Nuggets' Jeff Green (hand/finger) expected to miss at least 4 weeks
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (head/finger) is expected to miss extended time after suffering a fractured hand and sprained finger. Green will not be available for around a month after he suffering hand and finger injuries on Friday. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes with Denver's second unit while Green is sidelined.
Naji Marshall starting for Pelicans Thursday in place of inactive Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall will start Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Zion Williamson has bene placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. With the superstar sidelined, Marshall will be stepping into the starting five on the wing. Our models project Marshall...
Denver's Jeff Green (back) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green is listed as probable with a back injury and is expected to play against Portland on Friday. Our models expect him to see 17.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Green's Friday projection includes...
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Eric Gordon (thumb) on Friday
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Martin Jr. will make his seventh start this season after Eric Gordon was ruled out with a thumb contusion. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to score 24.4 FanDuel points. Martin Jr.'s...
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) out on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson will not be active for the third straight game with back spasms. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 255.1 minutes this season with...
Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin starting for Aaron Nesmith (ankle) on Friday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin is starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Mathurin will make his second career start after Aaron Nesmith was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Mathurin to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Mathurin's projection includes 15.6 points,...
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (foot) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Westbrook has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Charlotte on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.8 minutes against the Hornets. Westbrook's Friday projection includes 16.5 points, 6.4...
Clippers rule out John Wall (ankle) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall will not be available in Philadelphia after the veteran was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Reggie Jackson to play an increased role at point guard on Friday night. Per...
Suns' Landry Shamet starting on Friday, Damion Lee coming off the bench
Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Shamet will get the start on Friday with Damion Lee moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 24.2 minutes against Memphis. Shamet's Friday projection includes 11.6 points, 2.0 rebounds,...
Reggie Bullock (neck) not listed for Mavericks on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bullock left Friday's game early and did not return due to a neck injury. However, he will carry no designation into Sunday's game. Expect him to play. Our models project Bullock...
