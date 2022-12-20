ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Beloved community activist killed in Christmas Eve hit-and-run

Family and friends are grieving the loss of a community activist and minister who died when she was struck by a car in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. The driver fled the scene. Witnesses say Trina Newman, 61, was dropping off presents for local children at a community center...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Thieves steal parrots from Orange County pet store

Authorities are looking for two or more people responsible for breaking into an Orange County pet store and getting away with three parrots. On Dec. 20, burglars broke into the Feed Barn Pet store in Capistrano Beach just after midnight. Capistrano (or Capo) Beach is a neighborhood in the city of Dana Point.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Orange County firefighters rescue 9 people from hotel elevator

Christmas Eve got off to a rough start for two families after they became trapped inside an elevator in Orange County on Saturday. Fire crews from Orange County Fire Authority responded to an unspecified hotel in Buena Park around 9:45 a.m. where they found nine people from two separate families stuck inside the elevator.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Former mayor confirmed dead in plane crash on Santa Monica beach

Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex Minter died when a small plane crashed on the beach just south of the Santa Monica Pier Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed. The crash happened in shallow surf around 3:15 p.m. A witness captured video showing the single-engine Cessna 150 gradually dropping from the sky, hitting...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA.com

‘Love your neighbor’: Jewish Federation of Los Angeles launches billboard campaign to combat rising antisemitism

Following recent instances of antisemitism in Los Angeles and across the political landscape, the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles has decided to battle hateful messaging head on with a new citywide billboard campaign. The message, organizers said, will not focus on discrediting antisemites or fighting over their claims, rather...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, December 24th, 2022

It’s Saturday! It’s Christmas Eve. You still have time to handle last minute Christmas shopping and here are some suggestions for entertaining, and impressing, out-of-town guests. Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe and healthy!. -000- Kips Toyland. L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store. The Original Farmers Market. 6333...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Wet week ahead for Southern California

Get ready, Southern California. The last storm of this year — and perhaps the first of the new year — is headed our way. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

154-year-old California university plans to close in 2023

A 154-year-old university in Northern California on Monday announced its plan to close in 2023 due to low enrollment, increasing operational costs, and financial trouble resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University, a Roman Catholic institution in Oakland, has decided to close after the spring semester concludes in May...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy