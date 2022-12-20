Read full article on original website
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
At 22, Gino is Officially the World's Oldest DogAnthony JamesBoulder Creek, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
KTLA.com
Beloved community activist killed in Christmas Eve hit-and-run
Family and friends are grieving the loss of a community activist and minister who died when she was struck by a car in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. The driver fled the scene. Witnesses say Trina Newman, 61, was dropping off presents for local children at a community center...
KTLA.com
1 dead in collision involving van, big rig on 110 Freeway in South L.A.
One person died in a collision involving a tanker truck and a van on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Saturday evening. The crash occurred around 7:10 p.m. in southbound lanes at West Gage Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the...
KTLA.com
Thieves steal parrots from Orange County pet store
Authorities are looking for two or more people responsible for breaking into an Orange County pet store and getting away with three parrots. On Dec. 20, burglars broke into the Feed Barn Pet store in Capistrano Beach just after midnight. Capistrano (or Capo) Beach is a neighborhood in the city of Dana Point.
KTLA.com
Famed mountain lion P-22 will not be put on display at L.A. Natural History Museum
The remains of P-22, the famous mountain lion who roamed the Hollywood Hills for more than a decade, have been transported to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. What happens next, however, is unclear. Museum officials were joined by descendants from several Native American tribes who led a...
KTLA.com
Orange County firefighters rescue 9 people from hotel elevator
Christmas Eve got off to a rough start for two families after they became trapped inside an elevator in Orange County on Saturday. Fire crews from Orange County Fire Authority responded to an unspecified hotel in Buena Park around 9:45 a.m. where they found nine people from two separate families stuck inside the elevator.
KTLA.com
Former mayor confirmed dead in plane crash on Santa Monica beach
Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex Minter died when a small plane crashed on the beach just south of the Santa Monica Pier Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed. The crash happened in shallow surf around 3:15 p.m. A witness captured video showing the single-engine Cessna 150 gradually dropping from the sky, hitting...
KTLA.com
‘Love your neighbor’: Jewish Federation of Los Angeles launches billboard campaign to combat rising antisemitism
Following recent instances of antisemitism in Los Angeles and across the political landscape, the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles has decided to battle hateful messaging head on with a new citywide billboard campaign. The message, organizers said, will not focus on discrediting antisemites or fighting over their claims, rather...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County COVID-19 rate drops to ‘medium’ level; Orange County now ‘high’
Following several weeks of Los Angeles County having a “high” rate of COVID-19, on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded the county’s rate to the “medium” threshold. L.A. County saw growing COVID-19 rates in the waning days of November and the early...
KTLA.com
Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, December 24th, 2022
It’s Saturday! It’s Christmas Eve. You still have time to handle last minute Christmas shopping and here are some suggestions for entertaining, and impressing, out-of-town guests. Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe and healthy!. -000- Kips Toyland. L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store. The Original Farmers Market. 6333...
KTLA.com
Wet week ahead for Southern California
Get ready, Southern California. The last storm of this year — and perhaps the first of the new year — is headed our way. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks.
KTLA.com
154-year-old California university plans to close in 2023
A 154-year-old university in Northern California on Monday announced its plan to close in 2023 due to low enrollment, increasing operational costs, and financial trouble resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University, a Roman Catholic institution in Oakland, has decided to close after the spring semester concludes in May...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles Housing Authority purchases Crenshaw apartment complex to secure affordable housing for decades
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, aka HACLA, has completed a multi-million dollar purchase of an apartment complex in Crenshaw with a plan of keeping the rentals affordable for decades. The property is the Residences at Woodlake, an apartment community located at 4555 W. Martin Luther King...
KTLA.com
Laugh Factory Hollywood prepares for 43rd Annual Free Christmas Dinner and Show
Comedian Paul Rodriguez previews the Laugh Factory Hollywood‘s 43rd annual free Christmas show and dinner. The Dec. 25 event has seatings at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and offers free toys for kids, plus free flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and health screenings provided by El Proyecto del Barrio.
