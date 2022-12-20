Read full article on original website
SeaWorld Orlando delays opening on Christmas weekend due to chilly weather
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando announced Friday evening that it is set to delay openings over the Christmas weekend due to “unseasonably cold” weather. In a release, SeaWorld Orlando said that the opening times on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 would be pushed to 10 a.m. — an hour after its typical 9 a.m. weekend opening time.
Surfing Santas could be coldest ever this Christmas Eve at Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Thirteen years after starting the biggest Christmas party on Cocoa Beach, George Trosset expects Saturday to be coldest Surfing Santas yet. “Santa’s kind of used to the cold, anyways,” Trosset joked Friday as organizers set up stages and tents for the annual event at Coconuts on the Beach.
Surfing Santas carve cold waves, bring holiday spirit to chilled Florida beachgoers
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Christmas in Florida wouldn’t be the same without Surfing Santas, a holiday tradition where hundreds of surfers in cherry-red Santa suits and other holiday costumes paddle out and catch some waves to entertain crowds at Cocoa Beach every Christmas Eve. This year though, a...
Major winter storm hampers busiest pre-Christmas travel day at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – The travel plans of millions of Americans hang in the balance as a major winter storm sweeps eastern U.S. states before Christmas. Friday — set to be the busiest pre-Christmas travel day at Orlando International Airport with more than 160,000 passengers forecast to pass through — began with more cancellations announced overnight than were seen Thursday, when about 80 flights had been called off.
Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in Orange and Seminole counties
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of Duke Energy customers in Orange and Seminole counties had their power restored after a Christmas Eve outage, according to a spokesperson with the company. Around 9 p.m., the company reported that 2,706 customers in the East Orange County and Seminole County area were...
Orange County shelters expected to be filled amid Central Florida freeze
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – This Christmas weekend, Central Florida’s homeless community is expected to fill shelters due to frigid temperatures. With lows dipping into the 20s, advocates said it will be unsafe to be outside for long periods of time. [TRENDING: Vandals cause $1 million in damage...
Volusia County fern crop farmers prepare for arctic blast
PIERSON, Fla. – As temperatures across Central Florida drop, Royce Hagstrom will be bracing the cold to protect acres of fern. “I would say by midnight, we’ll be on tonight, and if I’d have to guess, it could be earlier. We’re called freeze protectors,” Hagstrom said.
‘Stretched even thinner:’ Orlando shelter sees fewer volunteers ahead of Christmas weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – This holiday weekend, shelters for the homeless are expected to extend capacity due to expected freezing weather. Martha Are with The Homeless Services Network of Central Florida in Orlando said the weather will pose a safety risk. [TRENDING: Woman killed in Melbourne shot 15 times by...
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Fire breaks out in Orlando home on Christmas Eve
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Easy Avenue, according to a tweet from the department. Fire officials said that no people were inside the home at the time of the fire on Saturday morning and no injuries were reported. [TRENDING: Don’t...
Volusia WWII veteran welcomed home after Hurricane Ian displaced him
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A Volusia County World War II veteran will get to spend Christmas finally back inside his own home. Danny Levenson’s home was flooded during Hurricane Ian, but on Friday, the community welcomed him back after another resident fixed it back up. [TRENDING: Vandals cause...
How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
Orlando bike shop owners help get results for kids in need
ORLANDO, Fla. – They’re not exactly elves, but this group of Getting Results Award winners may be the next best thing. Each year right before Christmas, Kyle and Christy Markel, owners of Kyle’s Bike Shop in Orlando, donate their time to help tune and repair donated bikes for kids in need.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hole in roadway prompts lane closures on State Road 429 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several southbound lanes were closed on State Road 429 near a toll plaza in Orange County as emergency road construction began there Thursday due to an apparent hole in the road, according to Florida 511. Three right-hand southbound lanes remain blocked before Independence Toll Plaza...
‘We’ll make it happen:’ Apopka church opens cold weather shelter, needs help
APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka church is opening its doors to provide warmth and food to the area’s homeless during this weekend’s cold snap. A nativity scene is set up inside the fellowship hall at the First United Methodist Church of Apopka. This space will turn into a cold-weather shelter this weekend.
Sports car goes airborne during crash that killed 1, hurt 1 in Volusia County, troopers say
GLENCOE, Fla. – A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Glencoe, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:34 p.m. on Pioneer Trail near Bridget Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating...
Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road...
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Horizon High School’s Daniel Porto
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Wednesday was early signing day when many top high school football recruits signed their letters of intent. One outstanding football player did not. [TRENDING: Vandals cause $1 million in damage to Volusia dam system installed after hurricanes, officials say | TIMELINE: Here’s when the bitter cold arrives in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]
Leslie Odom, Jr., Pink Martini among artists featured in Dr. Phillips Center Jazz Series
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is bringing back the best in jazz with performances this year and next. The Orlando theater announced the latest additions to its Jazz Series in Steinmetz Hall on Thursday. [TRENDING: Woman killed in Melbourne shot 15 times by...
