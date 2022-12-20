Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets for kids due to potentially deadly hazard
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A product sold at Target stores nationwide is recalled for a dangerous hazard. Pillowfort’s Weighted Blankets for children are being recalled due to the potential for asphyxiation. A young child can trap themselves in the blanket by unzipping it and crawling in, potentially suffocating themselves. Four instances of a child being trapped have been reported, including two deaths. More than 200,000 units were sold. Target and the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission urge consumers to stop using the blanket immediately and contact Target for a refund. Target is contacting all known customers who purchased the product, though that excludes cash purchases.
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville man charged with 6 felonies in alleged purse theft
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces charges for an alleged theft. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 Wednesday afternoon for a stolen purse. During the investigation, authorities determined that 51-year-old Carl Sherman stole the purse while the victim was shopping. He fled the scene prior to authorities’ arrival but was located in the area with the purse shortly afterwards. Sherman was arrested and charged with 6 counts of felony grand larceny and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny. He’s set to appear in Cortlandville Court on January 16th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
