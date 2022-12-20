ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Township, MI

Gratiot Road bridge over Belle River back open to traffic

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqSCb_0joywqPc00

The Gratiot Road bridge between Bauman and Arlington roads in Columbus Township is now open to traffic.

The St. Clair County Road Commission made the announcement Tuesday after a weeks-long delay in completing the nearly $3.6 million project to reconstruct the bridge.

Work included replacing the bridge structure, guardrail, and road approach, and then installing a new concrete foundation, steel truss structure with a concrete deck, guardrail, asphalt paving and site restoration.

In November, Bill Hazelton the road commission’s managing director , attributed the delay to an industry-wide cement shortage . The concrete deck was previously expected to go in that month.

Hazelton had expected suppliers to be able to aid the reconstruction’s primary contractor, Grand River Construction Inc. this month.

The project itself kicked off earlier this year, closing the bridge over the Belle River during the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwtPg_0joywqPc00

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Gratiot Road bridge over Belle River back open to traffic

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm

A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan State Police: No major crashes in Upper Michigan Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is reminding those traveling Christmas weekend to use extra caution. The MSP said that road conditions for Saturday could remain icy, so slow down. To make sure that drivers abide by laws troopers will be giving tickets to anyone they feel is driving too fast for the conditions. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said luckily none of the crash troopers have seen so far in the U.P. have been serious.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Woman dies from cold in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
jack1065.com

Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday. According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region

Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across …. Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region. Saturday, blizzard conditions are expected to continue, before letting up during the evening. Temperatures will remain low. (Dec. 23, 2022) Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy