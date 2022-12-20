The Gratiot Road bridge between Bauman and Arlington roads in Columbus Township is now open to traffic.

The St. Clair County Road Commission made the announcement Tuesday after a weeks-long delay in completing the nearly $3.6 million project to reconstruct the bridge.

Work included replacing the bridge structure, guardrail, and road approach, and then installing a new concrete foundation, steel truss structure with a concrete deck, guardrail, asphalt paving and site restoration.

In November, Bill Hazelton the road commission’s managing director , attributed the delay to an industry-wide cement shortage . The concrete deck was previously expected to go in that month.

Hazelton had expected suppliers to be able to aid the reconstruction’s primary contractor, Grand River Construction Inc. this month.

The project itself kicked off earlier this year, closing the bridge over the Belle River during the summer.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Gratiot Road bridge over Belle River back open to traffic