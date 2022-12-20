ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfCMt_0joywlFD00

Wausau Pilot & Review

UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29.

The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.

Preliminary emergency scanner reports indicate at least two injuries. There’s no word yet on the severity of the injuries involved.

Drivers can expect lane closures for about two hours as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information is released.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Crews on scene at Schofield fire

Crews were called Thursday to the scene of a structure fire in Schofield where an detached garage was reported to be engulfed in flames. The blaze was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on Moreland Avenue in Schofield. An oil tank is located on the side of the home, close to the fire, according to preliminary scanner traffic. Though the garage is detached, the structure is close to the home.
SCHOFIELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in

MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans

(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Area Pet Shelter Helps Pup Hit by a Car

On December 6th, the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter received an emergency phone call from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department that a lab mix, known as Duke, had been hit by a car. They sprang into action to assess the condition of the injured dog. X-rays at Castlerock Veterinary Hospital...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Bring Me The News

Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota

UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Powerboat driver involved in crash on Fox River officially charged, 20+ charges filed

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The operator of the powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River has officially been charged. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against 52-year-old Jason Lindemann for allegedly driving the powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat back in July. Lindemann is facing 21 charges in total.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Water Main Break on Willow/Fillmore in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – As temperatures dip well into the negatives this Friday, Marshfield Utilities is busy addressing a water main break on Fillmore/Willow in Marshfield. For more information on water main breaks and how to address them, click here. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!
MARSHFIELD, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Fire destroys Amish home in rural Vernon co.

TOWN OF HARMONY, Wis. (WKBT) – An Amish home was destroyed by fire on Monday night. An Amish elder asked News 8 Now not to shoot footage of the fire. We honored their request, which is why you only see footage of firefighters. Genoa-Harmony Fire Chief Mike Hanson said winter weather causes several problems. It took longer than normal for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WausauPilot

Snowmobile trails in Oneida County open Friday

Snowmobilers in Oneida County can hit the trails this weekend as the system opens for the season. The trails officially open at 8 a.m. Friday. According to the county’s Forestry, Land and Recreation Department, riders must stay on marked trails. All river and lake trails should be considered unsafe unless they are marked by a snowmobile club. Off-trail riding is not allowed.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that could change. Verona, 5. Jefferson, 4.0. Glendale, 3.6. Waterloo, 3.4. Portage,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 23, 2022

Sandra (Sandy) Nelson 80 passed away on December 12, 2022 in Wausau with her husband and daughters by her side. Sandy was born in Wausau to the late Burton and Luella Weik. On August 11, 1962 she married Darrell Nelson in Wausau. He survives. She graduated from Wausau High and attended UW-Marathon Center. Throughout her working career she enjoyed doing accounting at Graphic Packaging for over 25 years taking a slight break when she stayed at home and raised her children until they started attending school.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Editorial: Wausau needs an emergency plan. Before that happens, attitudes need to change.

We all know how dangerous extreme cold can be to people experiencing homelessness. And we all know that this is Wisconsin. Each winter we experience at least one major storm with subzero temperatures, gusty winds and heavy snow, prompting students to stay home and businesses to close. People who are unsheltered face particularly severe risks during extreme weather that can expose them to the risk of frostbite, hypothermia and death.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Wednesday Night-Thursday PM

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest winter storm to impact North Central Wisconsin brought not only accumulating snow and messy travel conditions but will also produce wind gusts up to 45 mph Friday into Friday night. Near whiteout conditions are possible at times, creating hazardous road conditions due to low visibility.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy