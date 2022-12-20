‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2, Episode 4: Newcomer Kim Jin-young Causes Tension to Rise as Couples Go to Paradise

The drama on the deserted island is far from over in Netflix ‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2. The last time fans saw the contestant, two couples went to Paradise to get to know each other better. While some dates went well, one spells out trouble. But tension rises when the last male contestant, Kim Jin-young, joins the cast of Single’s Inferno Season 2 , Episodes 3 and 4. He immediately captures the attention of almost all the female contestants. As new couples go to Paradise, it leads to a broken heart for some.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno 2 .]

Male contestant Kim Jin-young for ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2, Episode 3 reveals personal details of the cast while in Paradise

One of the rules of the dating reality series is not divulging in each other’s careers, ages, and other personal tidbits. In Single’s Inferno Season 2, Episode 2, two couples matched to go to the luxury resort. Yoong-jae got to spend time with his pick, Seo-eun . While there, the hosts of Single’s Inferno Season 2 felt they were a good match with a comfortable atmosphere. But the same could not be said for Dong-wook and Seul-ki.

While at the resort, Seul-ki learned Dong-wook is a cosmetic surgeon, while she is a piano major in college. But even the hosts started to realize that there were no sparks despite Dong-wook showing genuine interest in Seul-ki . The hosts felt that Seul-ki was putting up a wall and was sometimes cold with how she answered Dong-wook’s questions. But she was honest in telling him that she did not enjoy being constantly asked questions. It seems that the sparks are fizzing out for Seul-ki.

Back on the island, Nadine, So-e, Jong-woo, Han-bin, and Se-jeong go about their day despite knowing they were left behind. But the arrival of a new contestant adds even more drama. As the couples return, it is the men’s turn to compete for a date with two women of their choosing. In the final round, it is revealed a new contestant will be joining.

From afar, the women soon become memorized by Kim Jin-young. He has a relaxed and effortless aura that immediately captured interest. In his bio, he explains he can feel a connection within seconds, spends time on his motorcycle, and does intense training. There is no denying that his arrival has the men on edge.

Kim Jin-young wins the date and a trip to Paradise in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2, Episode 4

At the end of the third episode, the women were stunned as Jin-young won the match against Dong-wook and Jong-woo within seconds. He gets to have a date with two women of his choosing, and to a shocking surprise, he picks Seul-ki and Seo-eun. His picks spell out trouble as the two women have the interest of all the other male contestants. In Single’s Inferno Season 2, Episode 4, the women reconvene in their tent, and Seul-ki is smitten with Jin-young immediately, and it shows.

While Seul-ki and Seo-eun are on their date with him, it is clear that his cool demeanor has both of them interested. The hosts are smitten as well with his attitude. Later, Nadine and Se-jeong also show interest in getting to know him. Se-jeong manages to have a one-on-one with him and becomes smitten as well.

Unlike the other women, the only one to have never swayed her feelings was So-e. She has a conversation with Yoong-jae and shows promise. But it all changes when the women pick who they want to go to Paradise with in Single’s Inferno Season 2 . As Jin-young is ready to announce his pick, he reveals he felt a connection to Seul-ki. Ultimately, she also picked Jin-young, making it her second trip to Paradise.

Sadly, Jong-woo was again left with a broken heart when Seul-ki did not pick him. But the good news is for Han-bin as he picked Seo-eun, and she also picked him. To everyone’s surprise, Dong-wook calls out for Nadine. She emerges from the tent with glee. But a bigger shock is when Yoong-jae also picked Nadine. It stuns the hosts when they realize he likely picked her to avoid So-e, knowing she chose him.

So-e has a heart-to-heart with Yoong-jae after the couples leave for Paradise

The hosts and audiences were gutted for So-e once realizing that Yoong-jae purposely picked Nadine to avoid her. Once the couples leave for Paradise, So-e and Se-jeong visit the men’s tent to find Yoong-jae and Jong-woo. Seeing So-e stuns Yoong-jae, he realizes Seul-ki left for Paradise with someone else.

But the real tear-jerker comes from So-e when she confides that she feels abandoned after revealing her feelings to Yoong-jae. While appearing okay, she too realizes Yoong-jae did not choose her for a reason or what she did wrong. There is tension between the two, but they discuss what happened that night.

Related

‘Physical: 100’ Will Be Netflix’s First Original Korean Reality Survival Series – Here’s Everything to Know

So-e tells him she realized he has a different approach to dating while on the island but would have liked to at least been part of it once. Her honesty has Yoong-jae seeing So-e differently than before. But the following episode of Single’s Inferno Season 2 teases sparks flying between Jin-young and Seul-ki. But the drama is far from over as emotions get played even more.

Single’s Inferno Season 2 is available on Netflix .