Morrissey Says Miley Cyrus Wants Off His Next Album, and He’s Split With Label and Management, Too
Many people traditionally send out a list of positive things they’ve experienced over the past year as part of their holiday greeting cards, but Morrissey used Christmas as an occasion to spread some bad news about his career, putting a cap on what already seemed to be something of an annus horribilis for the polarizing pop star. In messages posted to his website on Dec. 23-24, the British singer first announced that he’d split with his label, Capitol Records, before it even had a chance to release any music from him — then added that Miley Cyrus had asked to be...
Brad Pitt’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—See The 30-Year-Old Beauty He Just Went Public With On His 59th Birthday!
According to reports, as well as going on a few dates with 31-year-old model Emily Ratajkowski, who is now allegedly dating 29-year-old former SNL comedian Pete Davidson, the 59-year-old Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood actor has also been secretly dating Ines de Ramon for a few months now. They have been papped together on quite a few occasions, and they were most recently spotted getting out of a car in Hollywood on Pitt’s 59th birthday on December 18th. (Fun fact, her birthday is just one day later on December 19th, so they had double the reasons to celebrate!)
“OG Nepo Baby” Jamie Lee Curtis Took On The Current Discourse
The conversation around “nepo babies” has reached a fever pitch in the wake of a recent New York Magazine cover story about children of Hollywood stars who have made names of their own — and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere just yet. Two-time Golden Globe winner Jamie Lee Curtis joined the fray with an impassioned Instagram message about her own experience on Friday, Dec. 23. Calling herself “an OG nepo baby,” she took on the discourse and defended their “right to exist.”
Madelyn Cline Has Made A Major Lifestyle Change
With the second instalment of Daniel Craig-starring whodunnit Glass Onion: Knives Out hitting Netflix on Dec 23, a whole new cast are about to get stuck into the world of murder mysteries. Alongside the likes of Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and Wes Anderson-regular Edward Norton, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline will also appear as Whiskey, the girlfriend of men's rights activist and billionaire Miles Bron. But the question is, who is the U.S actor dating in real life?
Fans Might Have A Long Wait For I Hate Suzie Season 3
Back in 2020, the first series of I Hate Suzie became one of the standout dramas of the year. Created by Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper, the comedy-drama follows the story of a 30-something actor named Suzie (played by Piper), who becomes wrapped up in a PR crisis after her phone is hacked and intimate photographs are leaked online. To the joy of fans, the series was later renewed for a second season, I Hate Suzie Too, which debuted in Dec. 2022. With the show’s long-awaited return finally upon us, many viewers are now likely wondering: will I Hate Suzie return for Season 3? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about a potential third chapter.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Net Worth Includes A Whole Lot Of Little Mix
As fans eagerly await solo music from Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 31, the singer-songwriter made a red carpet appearance at the 2022 British Fashion Awards on Dec. 5. Wearing a custom Fiorucci strapless ivory and black gown featuring a heart-shaped satin panel, Pinnock matched her stunning outfit with a sleek hairstyle and a teardrop diamond necklace paired with matching earrings.
Barry Keoghan’s Partner Didn’t Believe He Was An Actor At First
No matter his role or the film, Barry Keoghan finds a way to leave an indelible mark on his audience. The 30-year-old Irish actor plays a supporting but key role in The Banshees of Inisherin and also recently appeared in The Eternals and The Batman, as well as Dunkirk and The Green Knight. In 2023, he returns to the screens in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn — a project described as a story about “obsession centred on an aristocratic English family” — the first film in which he plays a lead role. Whilst Keoghan is mastering his craft as an actor, what do we know about his personal life off-screen? And is he dating anyone?
Harry Melling’s Latest Role Is Miles Away From Harry Potter
A lot has changed since we first saw Harry Melling on screen as Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter. The 33-year-old British actor has created a long and multi-faceted career over the last decade. Whether it’s playing the shrewd Harry Beltik in The Queen’s Gambit or the spider-loving preacher in The Devil All The Time, the actor continues to charm audiences with his captivating performance. In the highly anticipated mystery thriller The Pale Blue Eye, Melling plays renowned author Edgar Allan Poe, alongside Christian Bale, and the crowd is already abuzz. Whilst Melling has a strong presence and is widely remembered on screen, what do we know about his personal life? And is the actor dating anyone?
Call The Midwife Could "Keep On Going" Beyond Series 13
When it comes to the annual festive TV schedule, BBC’s Call The Midwife has become quite the Christmas staple. This year, fans have again been gifted a seasonal special of the beloved drama, which will likely leave viewers wanting more. Thankfully, the series has already been renewed for at least two more outings, with Seasons 12 and 13 set to air in 2023 and 2024, respectively. But, will there be a Call The Midwife series 14?
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega's Net Worth Solidifies Her Scream Queen Status
Move over Jamie Lee Curtis — there’s a new Scream Queen on the block. Jenna Ortega, star of Tim Burton’s Netflix show Wednesday, has taken the baton for Gen Z and is running with it. Ortega got her start in 2012 when she was just 10 years...
Bustle Daily Newsletter: December 23, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Dec. 23, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Here’s How To Vacation Like You’re Emily In Paris. Writer Meehika Barua wanted to channel her Emily...
Edward Norton’s Wife Is The Driving Force Behind Their Passion Project
The much-anticipated sequel in the Knives Out franchise, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, finally landed in cinemas recently, with not long to go before it’ll be available to stream in the comfort of your own home. Just in time for Christmas, of course. In the sequel, Golden Globe award-winning actor Edward Norton plays the leading role of tech billionaire Miles Bron, with the film tracking the murder mystery that follows him and his friends to his private Greek island. Best known for films such as Fight Club and The Incredible Hulk, Norton has carved out quite the career in Hollywood but as well as his love for acting, he also has a wife who shares a similar passion. But who is Edward Norton’s partner?
After Filming Women Talking, Claire Foy Needed Pizza — And Tequila
Claire Foy is known for her royal portrayals. She’s starred as everyone from Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of The Crown, to Anne Boleyn in the BBC miniseries Wolf Hall, to the Duchess of Argyll in A Very British Scandal. But it was the possibility of playing a fictional Mennonite mother that made Foy burn with desire. “It was bordering on desperation. I would've done anything to be in it,” Foy tells Bustle of her latest film, Women Talking. “I read the book, then read the script, and I was like, ‘Oh, I'm so jealous of whoever's going to play [Salome].’ Then [director] Sarah [Polley] gave it to me. What was she thinking?”
