I drove by my old elementary school this past Saturday...I hadn't been back in NY in quite a few yesrs...I was surprised that an 8 ft high fence had been put up around the entire property and locked gates have been installed to 100% keep people out...when I was a kid we rode bikes around the school and played on the playground after school...later on its where kids would go to meet and smoke cigarettes... now it looks like a fancy prison...I get it..but it's sad
If someone is hell bent on getting in, THEY WILL GET IN!!! All these door locks and fences are great but it’s like a gated community having a high crime rate!! THE ILLUSION OF SAFETY!!!!
now would be time to quietly take steps to protect the students and staff and not tell the news media and parents about any of it. Now is the time for drastic and needed change and changes that are not popular with all sides.
