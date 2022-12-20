St. Joseph rejects THC/CBD ordinance in split vote

ST. JOSEPH ― The St. Joseph City Council did not pass a motion Monday night to approve an ordinance that would establish licensing and compliance regarding hemp-derived THC and CBD sales, similar to an ordinance passed in St. Cloud last month.

St. Joseph currently has a one-year moratorium on the sale of hemp-derived cannabinoid products like THC gummies and drinks, which is set to expire July 18.

The ordinance recommended by the St. Joseph Planning Commission would repeal the moratorium and set up a framework to license the sale of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, ensure compliance, enforce rules and regulations and collect licensing fees. Self-service kiosks would be prohibited under the ordinance, stores must be licensed to sell and all THC products would be secured behind the counter.

The commission had multiple recommendations to not add any zoning regulations or sale buffers at this time.

On Monday night two council members voted to approve the ordinance and two voted to reject the ordinance, so it did not pass. Councilmember Kelly Beniek was not present.

Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most.

