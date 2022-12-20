Auburn football lands Vanderbilt transfer EDGE Elijah McAllister

McAllister is desperately needed depth at the Tigers' EDGE position.

Auburn has landed a piece at a position they desperately need depth at.

Former three-star EDGE Elijah McAllister has committed to the Tigers, per his social media page. He was a fifth-year senior at Vanderbilt. McAllister also played wide receiver coming out of high school in Rumson, New Jersey.

Over the course of his five-year career with the Commodores, McAllister recorded 65 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks

The 6-foot-6, 260p-pound EDGE rusher also held offers from Tennessee and South Carolina - along with six Ivy League schools.

He is the fifth defensive lineman in Auburn's 2023 composite class and the second EDGE rusher, alongside Darron Reed , Wilky Denaud , Stephen Johnson , and Brenton Williams.

Auburn has officially cracked the top 25 in the 2023 247Sports team recruiting rankings. They have the No. 9 class in the SEC. Hugh Freeze is bringing the class back seemingly from the dead.

