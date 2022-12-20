ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, WI

This new Greenfield vending machine offers life-saving supplies to combat the opioid epidemic -- for free

By Quinn Clark, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago
In 2021, there were 1,427 opioid-related deaths in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Greenfield accounted for 103 suspected opioid-related overdoses in 2021, and now, to combat the worsening opioid epidemic, the city is increasing access to harm-reduction supplies.

The city of Greenfield's police, fire and health departments have partnered with DHS's Narcan Direct Program to offer resources to reduce opioid-related overdoses and fatalities. A vending machine offering free Narcan and fentanyl testing strips is now available 24/7, no questions asked, in the lobby of the Greenfield Police Department.

The city plans to install a second vending machine this summer, said Greenfield Public Health Specialist Lindsay Fuss.

"The goal is to install the second vending machine in an outdoor location that is easily accessible by bus and central in our community," Fuss said.

Harm reduction strategies lessen the consequences of using opioids by expanding access to life-saving supplies and education for people who use drugs, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More of Greenfield's harm reduction services can be found at safegreenfield.com.

Directions on how to administer Narcan are available on the front of the machine. Individuals can walk in between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., and buzz in to access the vending machine from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Narcan Direct Program has also partnered with Waukesha County Health and Human Services and AMS of Janesville to place Narcan vending machines in the Alano Club of Waukesha and Oconomowoc and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

"Local agencies select the location for the vending machine," said Elizabeth Goodsitt, communications specialist of WDHS. "We encourage them to place it in a location that provides the greatest access for family, friends, people who use drugs, and community members to obtain Narcan and other harm reduction supplies."

To view a map of Narcan availability in Wisconsin, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/safer-use.htm.

Quinn Clark can be emailed at QClark@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Quinn_A_Clark.

Comments / 11

nofukstogive
4d ago

Where are the insulin vending machines for the people that care if they live for tomorrow?

Reply(2)
10
 

