Read full article on original website
Related
Are There Warzone 2 Gift Cards?
The heart of the 2022 holiday sale season is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to shop for anyone who is a fan of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Here's a breakdown of whether or not there are any gift cards for Warzone 2. Are There Warzone 2...
Rarest Skins in Warzone 2: How to Get
Although it's been just over a month since Call of Duty: Warzone 2 first launched, the race to collect the rarest skins has already been rolling in full force. For those curious about the most eye-catching cosmetics the game has to offer, here's a breakdown of the rarest operator skins released in Warzone 2 to date.
When is Building 21 Coming Back to Warzone 2?
Building 21, the headliner of the new DMZ content in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, has had an interesting opening debut in recent days, to say the least. Heralded pre-launch as a higher-stakes area for those invested in what DMZ has offered thus far, access to Building 21 was seemingly nowhere to be found in-game at the release of Season 1 Reloaded until it opened five days later. Now, it appears Building 21 has been removed from the game once again.
Loadout Drops Return in Warzone 2
Loadout Drops are now purchasable at Buy Stations in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Raven Software announced Tuesday. Fresh off of the heels of doubling the average number of Buy Stations per match, making the Loadout Drop public event occur one circle earlier than before and reducing the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2,500, it appears obtaining Loadouts is now perhaps the easiest it's ever been in Warzone history.
How Many Downloads Does Apex Legends Have?
How many downloads does Apex Legends have? The game has grown faster than even Fortnite in its early stages with more downloads in the first 10 days.
WhosImmortal Shows Powerful Long-Range LMG Build in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal showed a long-range LMG loadout that can be a top-tier weapon. Calling the loadout a weapon with "unmatched power," the Warzone 2 player created a build that's ideal for battling opponents during long-range battles. WhosImmortal Creates a Top-Tier LMG Loadout for Long-Range Hits.
Pokémon GO Vivillon Map Detailed
Tips and tricks to using maps and other online sources to help players send catch all 18 Vivillon in Pokémon GO
Egg Hatching Widget Pokemon GO Guide
Pokemon GO's egg hatching widget is a feature that allows players to watch the progress of eggs in the incubators without opening the app. The game also has certain events that offer perks for utilizing the widget.
Overwatch 2 Shop Rotation: How Does it Work?
Perhaps one of the most drastic changes that players have had to get accustomed to heading into Overwatch 2 with its new seasonal, free-to-play model has been the substitution of its Loot Box system for an in-game item shop. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the...
Apex Legends Player Highlights Apparent Boosting Issue on Bahrain Ranked Servers
It appears an Apex Legends player has discovered perhaps one of the most broken ranked situations in the battle royale genre at the moment — players boosting on Bahrain servers. As most longtime Apex players can likely attest to, the game has had its fair share of cheaters over...
Can You Play Fortnite on Logitech G Cloud?
The Logitech G Cloud is advertised to compete with other powerful handheld systems like the Nintendo Switch and Valve's Steam Deck. Unlike the other two, it uses Cloud technology to stream games. In order to run any games owners will have to subscribe to a Cloud gaming service. There are a few options, like NVIDIA GeForce Now, or Xbox Cloud Gaming.
WhosImmortal Reveals Potential 'Best Gun in the Game' for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top close-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the...
Apex Legends Upcoming Legend 'Ballistic' Seemingly Leaked
It appears the appearance and ability kit of the next character coming to Apex Legends has been leaked in full. According to the leak, the next Legend will be named Ballistic, and is an Assault-type that specializes in giving their team an advantage in the firearm department. The apparent leaks...
Is Forspoken on Nintendo Switch?
Wondering if Forspoken will be heading to the Nintendo Switch? Here's what you need to know.
Apex Legends Season 16 Rumored to Skip Adding New Legend for First Time
It appears for the first time in Apex Legends, the launch of Season 16 could very well not include a new Legend. The rumor has been discussed in recent days by prominent Apex Legends leaker Thordan Smash. On Dec. 8, Thordan Smash initially took to Reddit to comment that they...
Is Forspoken a Sequel?
If you're curious about Square Enix's upcoming Forspoken, you might be wondering whether or not it's a sequel.
How to Hide in a Giant Snowball in Fortnite
It is officially the holiday season in Fortnite with the return of Winterfest. From Dec. 13 to Jan 3. players can claim free gifts and complete wintery-themed quests. The Cozy Lodge will be decked out in decorations and snow can be seen in certain parts of the map. When playing matches during the next few weeks players might notice deadly grenades being fired from a Snowball Launcher or even giant snowballs speeding by. Fortnite players can actually use these giant snowballs to hide.
Metaphor Shows Off 'Best Sniper Support in Warzone 2' SMG Build
Content creator Metaphor recently posted a new YouTube video revealing what he thinks is the "best sniper support" option to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the Fennec 45 has already been well-regarded as one of, if not the best SMG for battle royale.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0