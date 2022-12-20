Read full article on original website
8 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2022
Thanks to a wicked winter storm, Christmas 2022 became a flightmare for many families across the Treasure Valley. At one point on Friday, Alaska Airlines canceled all of their outbound flights from Seattle and Portland as the two cities tried to recover from an ice storm that left thick sheets coating both planes and runways. Traveling by road wasn’t much better as several parts of I-84 were closed due to the storm.
Johanna Gains Would Love this Modern Rustic Boise Home [Pics]
BOISE, IDAHO - Without even reading the description that this realtor gave, I automatically got California vibes from just looking at the pictures. Lysi Bishop with Keller Williams Realty Boise starts with "A striking fusion of worlds, Idaho’s rustic beauty and sleek contemporary lines of the California Modern are emboldened in this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece" and she's not wrong this stunning home is something you would expect to see along the California coast.
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Post Register
Bogus Basin announces new winter concert series
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin announced a new winter music series, that will take place in a newly designed gathering space. The winter series is described as featuring "upbeat DJ sets with a lounge-style vibe" according to Bogus' website. It's set to start up Saturday, January 28th. Pioneer...
Idaho’s Last Minute Guide To Classic Christmas Movies
Who doesn't love Christmas? If you're working in retail or deliveries, it is your Super Bowl and Olympics combined. Okay, I forgot the people who work in restaurants and airports. The zoom revolution hasn't taken the place of traveling home for the holidays. For some, Christmas can be a challenge. How do you get into the proper spirit?
Stunning $4.3M Eagle Home Has an Incredible Outdoor Sportsplex [PICS]
Is living in one of America's wealthiest, most beautiful cities on your life's to-do list? Maybe you're in the market for a home that champions healthy, inspired living?. Whether you fall into either camp or neither, this stunning $4.3 million-dollar listing in Eagle, Idaho could be exactly what you're looking for!
Winter weather impacts holiday travel around the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — A fresh snowfall can mean many different things for people. It provided a day of fun for sledders who flocked to Camel's Back Park to race down its hill. But snow can also mean a headache for holiday travelers. Weather conditions throughout the region led to...
Look! Boise Reacts to Warning Against Warming Up Your Car
Boise, Idaho. Idahoans are fine folks with a lot to say. We're unapologetically opinionated and proud to be so. This is never truer than when an entity, an authority, or a Joe Shmoe tells us how to run our lives or, our cars. On Dec. 22, an article shared by...
Idaho’s Best Desert is Hiding in a Boise Café
From the outside it looks like nothing super special. You may have driven by 100 times before really noticing. Merritt's Family Restaurant has been serving on state street since 1975. It is a favorite for many locals for great reasons. For many, many years, they were open 24/7, now they...
Community donates presents to homeless children staying at Nampa hotel
NAMPA, Idaho — Christmas is just around the corner, and the Nampa Inn & Suites ensured every child staying at the hotel felt some holiday joy. About 100 homeless families temporarily live at the hotel, which is about 54 children. All of the children received three presents and had the chance to meet Santa during Thursday's event.
14 Yummy Boise Area Restaurants for Every Budget Open on Christmas Day 2022
Earlier this week, we shared that a legendary Boise restaurant was honored with the distinction of being one of the “Best Christmas Restaurants” in America. It’s also one of the most expensive. We were already working on gathering this information when one of our rockstar Facebook fans,...
Need Your Help, Bobcat or Mountain Lion In Boise Backyard. [Video]
BOISE, IDAHO - My wife works from home and her office looks out the window and has seen deer regularly walk through our community. We are really close to the Boise River and the Greenbelt in Southeast Boise. But, yesterday (12/22) while on a work meeting via Microsoft Teams she...
Tis’ The Season For Tamale’s Fa La La La, Here are the Best in Boise!
I grew up in Southern California surrounded by large Hispanic families and during this time of the year, it was all about the Tamales! I remember helping my friends make tamales, and then hoping that the next person to walk through the bar this time of the year was selling tamales.
A Boise Donut Shop That Ranks as One of the Best in America
As we approach Christmas, is your break room at work turning into a place for more and more treats, too? I noticed the other day at work that our break room had boxes and boxes of donuts — all from different place. So, I started to wonder... which place is the best place for donuts in the Boise area?
Idahoan Wins Huge Payday Ahead of $510 Million Mega Millions Drawing
If you have an old Mega Millions ticket floating around your wallet, you may want to take it out and double-check those numbers!. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $510 million, the second-largest jackpot for the game in 2022. While no one has won the jackpot since mid-October, there have been 33 tickets worth $1 million or more sold in 18 states since then. Idaho happens to be one of those states!
Register Your Dog in Boise Or Risk Going to Jail
One of the crazy things about social media or apps that act as public forums... is how much you'll learn in the blink of an eye. Take the NextDoor app for example; the popular neighborhood app is the ultimate forum for neighborhood gossip and also... this generation's neighborhood watch. Recently,...
firefighternation.com
Boise (ID) Fire Department Sued for Rescuing Man but Not Getting Name of the Person Who Hit Him
In early August, a group of rafters was floating down the busy Boise River when a person jumped off an overhanging bridge and landed on the back end of a raft. The individual was performing a back flip off the Baybrook Bridge near Parkcenter Boulevard when he crashed into the raft, injuring an adult male and his son.
World Famous Christmas Experience is Less Than 5 Hours From Boise
The countdown to Christmas continues, and I must confess that I've been holding on to this little secret for quite some time. Our state has some of the most festive light displays in the country. You won't find many neighborhoods or cities in Idaho that have yet to embrace the Christmas spirit. However, a truly one-of-a-kind Christmas experience you can only see in Idaho is five hours from Boise.
KTVB
Boise Airport affected by weather-related cancellations on busy travel day
Flights scheduled to arrive from Seattle and depart for Chicago Friday morning have been canceled. Some flights bound for Seattle were also canceled.
Is Christmas CANCELLED In Boise This Year?
Nobody is safe in 2022. If you do/say/sing/wear something that someone on the internet doesn't like, you're going to hear about it. If enough internet trolls agree, then that thing is cancelled. Meaning, that thing can still exist, but oh boy are you a piece of trash if you still...
