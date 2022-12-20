According to reports, as well as going on a few dates with 31-year-old model Emily Ratajkowski, who is now allegedly dating 29-year-old former SNL comedian Pete Davidson, the 59-year-old Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood actor has also been secretly dating Ines de Ramon for a few months now. They have been papped together on quite a few occasions, and they were most recently spotted getting out of a car in Hollywood on Pitt’s 59th birthday on December 18th. (Fun fact, her birthday is just one day later on December 19th, so they had double the reasons to celebrate!)

34 MINUTES AGO