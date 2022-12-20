Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdayradionow.com
Lane closure on 25th street south to continue into next week
(Fargo, ND) -- Southbound traffic on 25th Street South near 17th Avenue South is currently reduced to one lane. The lane closure is required to allow for Xcel Energy to complete work on an issue with a manhole in the area. Due to the cold weather Fargo is currently experiencing,...
wdayradionow.com
Maple River Winery being sold
(Casselton, ND) -- Maple River Winery is up for sale. Owners Greg and Susan Kemper announced on social media recently that they were selling the business and building after decades of ownership. They are hoping to sell to a young couple or person looking for a profitable investment. The building...
wdayradionow.com
Update: NDSU Equestrian Club saved from budget cuts
(Fargo, ND) -- In an update to a story we've been following for you the past few weeks, NDSU's Equestrian Club has been saved despite budget cuts at the school. Coach Tara Swanson announced Thursday that her position had been saved from elimination. The Equestrian Team's members started an online...
wdayradionow.com
Sleigh Rides available post-Christmas in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- Christmas may be here and gone soon, but that doesn't mean you still can't get into the Holiday spirit even after jolly old St. Nick drops the presents off at your home. The City of Moorhead has announced that Sleigh Rides are available through M.B. Johnson Park...
