Casselberry, FL

Casselberry police ask for help finding truck involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
Video: Casselberry police ask for help finding truck involved in deadly hit-and-run crash Casselberry police released video Monday of a truck they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday morning.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry police released video of a truck Monday they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday morning.

Officers are asking for the community’s help to find the black pickup truck seen on traffic camera footage in the area immediately following the crash.

Police said a good Samaritan reported around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday that there was a person in the westbound lanes of State Road 436 at U.S. Highway 17-92.

Investigators said the woman, identified as Bridget Garrett, was later pronounced dead and believe she was struck by a vehicle.

On Monday, officers said they have partially identified the vehicle involved as a black pickup truck. They are asking for the community’s help to further identify and find the truck.

In the video, the truck is seen passing through the state Road 436 and U.S. Highway 17-92 intersection right after the hit-and-run occurred, and seen again driving southbound 17-92 toward Maitland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Casselberry police.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

