BioMedNewsBreaks – India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Files Updated Life Sciences Presentation

TrustBIX Inc. Announces Change in Director
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV:TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announced that it has accepted the resignation of Ms. Emma Todd from its board of directors. "I would like to thank Emma who has been an integral part of the Board since May...
FuboTV to Participate in January 2023 Investor Conferences
FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will participate in the following investor conferences in January 2023:. Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media and Entertainment Conference (Scottsdale, AZ)
Blue Apron Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) received written notice on December 21, 2022, from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards, which require it to maintain: (i) a minimum average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-day trading period; and (ii) an average global market capitalization of at least $50.0 million over a consecutive 30-day trading period and, at the same time, a total stockholders’ equity equal to or greater than $50.0 million.
CapVest's GLO Healthcare Completes Acquisition of Calyx, a Global Leader in the Delivery of Improved Outcomes From Clinical Trials
GLO Healthcare ("GLO"), an expanding healthcare platform created by CapVest Partners LLP ("CapVest"), has, in partnership with management, completed the acquisition of Calyx, a leading provider of mission-critical software and tech-enabled services to the fast-growing clinical research market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005180/en/. The...
Temas Resources announces termination of Piskanja Boron Project Option Agreement and Management Changes
Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company”) [CSE: TMAS] announces that it has terminated its option and joint venture agreement (“Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures Inc. (“Erin Ventures”) for the joint development of Erin Ventures’ Piskanja Borate project. In accordance with the Option Agreement, Temas has given notice to Erin Ventures for the termination of the Option Agreement which will be effective January 22, 2023.
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
The Nuclear Biological Chemical (NBC) Hazmat Suit Market Is Poised for Rapid Growth
The Nuclear Biological Chemical (NBC) Hazmat Suit Market study, research report from MarkNtel Advisors provides a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, including growth factors, opportunities, challenges, trends, and recent events. In order to help stakeholders, make wise and smart decisions that will result in better revenues in the upcoming years, the study also includes in-depth insights into the factors stated below. The base year for the report’s historical period is 2017-2020, and the forecast period is 2022-2027.
POL, GOED FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important December 30 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - POL, GOED
If you purchased Polished securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Polished class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8124 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 30, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
GCC Automotive Lubricants Market Share, Growth Rate, and Current Market Size by 2027| MarkNtel Advisors
GCC Automotive Lubricants Market the latest report by MarkNtel Advisors. Through the examination, synthesis, and summarization of data from many sources together with an analysis of important factors like profit, price, competition, and promotions, the analysts provide a thorough picture of the market. It highlights a number of market elements by identifying the key market influencers. The data are comprehensive, reliable, and the outcome of extensive primary and secondary study. In order to accurately predict market growth, this study offers a detailed competitive landscape, an in-depth vendor selection technique and analysis.
ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Twist Bioscience Corporation Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - TWST
If you purchased Twist securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Twist class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10241 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
The Kuwait Managed Security Market: Segmentation and Opportunity Analysis
The Middle East Vertical Farming Market study, research report from MarkNtel Advisors provides a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, including growth factors, opportunities, challenges, trends, and recent events. In order to help stakeholders, make wise and smart decisions that will result in better revenues in the upcoming years, the study also includes in-depth insights into the factors stated below. The base year for the report’s historical period is 2017-2020, and the forecast period is 2022-2027.
GoldenTree Announces Closing of $487 Million CLO Under GLM Strategy
GoldenTree Loan Management II (“GLM II”) and its affiliated investment manager GoldenTree Asset Management LP (along with other affiliated investment managers “GoldenTree”), announced the closing of a $487 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) to be managed by GLM II. With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 16 (“GLM US CLO 16”), GoldenTree has issued 21 CLOs totaling over $12 billion under its GLM CLO strategy. Since its inception in January 2017, the GLM strategy was intended to be compliant with applicable Risk Retention regulations. While a US Court of Appeals ruling on February 9, 2018 led to the repeal of US risk retention rules for open market CLOs, GLM CLOs are intended to continue to comply with European Union and United Kingdom Risk Retention regulations.
Clover Leaf Capital Announces Definitive Agreement For Qualifying Transaction
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (TSXV:CLVR.P) ("Clover Leaf" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding definitive share exchange agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") in respect of its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Clover Leaf will acquire all of the outstanding securities of North Shore Energy Metals Ltd. ("North Shore Energy"), a mineral exploration company which holds the Falcon and West Bear properties located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca basin, which are prospective for uranium and other metals.
Butterfly Acquires Nutrition Leader Milk Specialties Global
Butterfly, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm specializing in the food sector, today announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Milk Specialties Global (“Milk Specialties” or the “Company”), a leader in human and animal nutrition, from affiliates of American Securities LLC. Founded in 1949...
UKHSA to stop publishing Covid modelling data in January
The UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing modelling data on coronavirus in early January.Chief data scientist Dr Nick Watkins said the publication of this specific data is “no longer necessary” as the country is living with Covid thanks to vaccines and therapeutics.The R range and growth rate for England had been published weekly during the height of the pandemic, and fortnightly since April this year.It was first published in May 2020 for all of the UK, until April 2021 when it was published for England only.The reproductive rate, the R rate, refers to the number of people an infected...
Andar Bahar: best digital marketing experience is now in business
Andar Bahar promotes the interests of businesses on the Internet, so that the latter can better optimize their offer and generate maximum interest in their services. These qualities have allowed Andar Bahar to establish itself in the market as a reliable and experienced marketing agent. United States - December 23,...
From Humble Beginnings To A $3M Hedge Fund At Such A Young Age
Growing up in the nation’s capital, Washington, DC, Nolan Ivey started his entrepreneurial journey at the tender age of just 13 years old. He started his first business selling clothes and custom AppleTM cases and by 16 years old he sold it for $10,000. After that, Nolan managed to play college basketball for three years. When the pandemic hit in 2020 he was introduced to the stock market.
North America Mobile Mapping Market Report 2022: Need for Lower Costs in Mapping Procedures Fuels Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Mobile Mapping Market By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America Mobile Mapping Market is expected to witness market growth of 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). Mobile mapping integrates separate...
Charlie Besecker Joins GRIN as Chief Revenue Officer
Seasoned Startup Executive Poised to Accelerate Growth for the Leading Creator Management Platform. GRIN, the leading creator management platform for influencer marketing, today announced that Charlie Besecker has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Besecker will be responsible for overall revenue growth, leading U.S. and international sales, marketing, and customer success, as well as GRIN’s vertical-market expansion and enterprise sales strategy.
The Worldwide Prepacked Chromatography Columns Industry is Expected to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027: Growing Demand for Purification of Antibodies and Vaccines Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market (2022-2027) by Column Type, Type, Capacity, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market is estimated to be USD 4.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
