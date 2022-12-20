Read full article on original website
classiccountry1070.com
Full List of City Facility Closures for Holiday Weekend thru New Year’s
In observance of the upcoming holidays, City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours per below:. Closed Thursday, Dec 22: Wichita Public Golf Courses, Wichita Public Library locations: Angelou Northeast Branch and Walters Branch. Closed Friday, Dec 23: Wichita Public Golf Courses. Closed Saturday, Dec 24: Wichita...
classiccountry1070.com
Power outage reported in northwest Wichita
Evergy was reporting over 1,100 customers without power in two areas of northwest Wichita. The outages were reported early Friday afternoon in an area near 29th Street North and Maize Road, and near 29th Street North and Tyler. Power was restored to the area by 3 p.m. and Evergy officials...
classiccountry1070.com
One person dead after northwest Wichita crash
An unidentified person has died after a traffic accident in northwest Wichita. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 Friday afternoon at the intersection of 18th Street North and Sheridan. One person was pinned in a vehicle when crews arrived. A caller to 911 said that person was unresponsive. The person later died at a hospital.
classiccountry1070.com
A Cold Holiday in the Forecast Before Midweek Warming Trend
It will remain cold through the holiday weekend, but warmer temps are on the horizon. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with high in the 20s and 30s. Skies will stay mostly clear into the evening hours with high pressure over Kansas and Missouri, but temperatures will drop back into teens.
classiccountry1070.com
Sedgwick County deputy charged with disorderly conduct
A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. The deputy was involved in an incident with a citizen while working off-duty security as a uniformed deputy. The Sheriff’s Office says this job was approved. Officials did not comment on the details of the incident. Charges were filed on December 22.
classiccountry1070.com
2 People Dead, 2 in Critical Condition After Shooting in S.E. Wichita
Two are dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. Wichita Police were called to the Castle Heights Apartments in the 900 block of S. Mission Road around 10 p.m. and they found two men, ages 22 and 42, with several gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said they have undergone surgery and they are in stable condition.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita woman arrested after children found in burning home
A 24-year-old Wichita woman is facing charges as a result of a fire investigation. Police were called to a domestic violence report Wednesday afternoon in the 4400 block of East Bayley. They saw a four-year-old boy crying on the porch of a nearby home. Believing that the boy was locked out of his home, they went to his home and opened the door, and a large amount of smoke came out. Officers found a two-year-old boy on a couch and a fire in the kitchen. They got the boy outside and also removed a three-month-old child who was in a back bedroom.
